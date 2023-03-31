For Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, her first season at the helm of Georgia women’s basketball came with a record number of wins, a historic NCAA tournament victory and the near opportunity to grasp at a Sweet 16 appearance. Yet, with all of those accolades in her rear view, her season with the Bulldogs fittingly ended where her own career once began, Iowa.
Hailing from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Abrahamson-Henderson was set on a clear path for athletic success from an early age.
Growing up, her relationship with her father pushed her towards the world of sports just as her siblings were. As a young girl, she was introduced to swimming by frequent trips to the local park to go swim with her father. After joining the swim team, Abrahamson-Henderson tried her hand at other sports, including volleyball and eventually basketball.
But once she reached age 13, Abrahamson-Henderson’s father encouraged her to trade in her swim cap for a basketball.
“So I think I was going into eighth grade, my father passed away, but before that he was really getting me into basketball because I was getting tall,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “I was tall. I was probably about six foot.”
However, it was not until after the passing of her father that Abrahamson-Henderson began to truly develop a relationship with the game of basketball.
“That was my way to deal with the pain and the hurt,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “And kind of keep him alive and play basketball. So I just really started playing basketball big time, but I kept swimming.”
After embracing the game, she dominated the Midwestern basketball scene, averaging 44 points per game at Washington High School. Simultaneously, she put on stellar performances with the swim team, winning the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and freestyle relay state championships during her high school career. Abrahamson-Henderson was recruited by college coaches in both sports, deservedly so.
Furthermore, she was even heralded as both a Parade Magazine and USA Today High School All-American. But her dominance on the court drew meaning from how women had to truly fight for a share of national attention at the time.
“So we were constantly fighting to, as women in that era, just to get any kind of attention just to get our names in the paper," Abrahamson-Henderson said. “You know what I mean? We weren't on TV, there wasn't people coming to see us or anything so it was more of a fight for women to hang.”
Abrahamson-Henderson’s high school success soon earned her the experience of playing under two hall of fame coaches. During her freshman and sophomore years, Abrahamson-Henderson played for Georgia under head coach Andy Landers, in which she helped to win the SEC conference title in 1986. She finished her career in her hometown, transferring to play for C. Vivian Stringer at Iowa, where she reached the sweet sixteen as a senior.
After playing basketball overseas in New Zealand and earning her masters degree in education from Duquesne University, Abrahamson-Henderson’s career took a turn to coaching, for reasons that echo some of her values in athletics.
“I didn't really want to be a coach,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “I really wanted to just empower women. I just really wanted to be an assistant and help these young women who were lost. And that didn't take advantage of the academic side of the university to prepare themselves for life after basketball no matter what.”
Within Abrahamson-Henderson’s own life, she partly developed her strong sense of empowerment during her youth after her father’s passing, learning from her mother.
“She was a single mom raising four kids on her own," Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Just seeing her being a strong role model for us. Seeing her and other mothers that were single moms, just growing up, just fighting to fight for the kids. You know, hard work ethic and raising kids on their own. That is embedded in me.”
Now, in her dawning program at the University of Georgia, Abrahamson-Henderson continues to uphold her philosophy.
“She's helped me a lot,” graduate guard Diamond Battles said. “Basically, she stays on empower women. So just outside making sure that my grades are good and that I continue to pursue my degree, and do what I want to do, which is be a lawyer.”
“She definitely cares about women,” Battles said. “I think that's really big as women coaches. Advocating for your kids and your players and just making sure that we have an equal fight, and go right like in this world. I think the caring part of her just cares for us making sure we're good on and off the court.”
Appropriately, Abrahamson-Henderson closed the first chapter of her Georgia program in both her former homecourt of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and the place where her women’s empowerment vision was born and molded over time.