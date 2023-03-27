Georgia women’s basketball head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson has been named the 2023 Atlanta Tipoff Club Whack Hyder Georgia Women’s College Coach of the Year after her first season at the helm.
Georgia went 20-10 in the regular season and finished tied for fifth in the SEC before bowing out in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Iowa. Its 22-12 overall record was good for the team’s most wins in five seasons. It also became Abrahamson-Henderson’s ninth straight 20-win season.
The Bulldogs won seven of their last nine regular season games, with their only two losses coming on the road to top-five schools: LSU and South Carolina. They also led the SEC in steals and turnovers forced per game.
Abrahamson-Henderson provided stability and direction for a program that was dealing with a lot of change after former head coach Joni Taylor left for Texas A&M and took several recruits with her. With the help of UCF transfers Diamond Battles, Brittney Smith and Alisha Lewis, she was able to steer the team to one of its most successful seasons in recent history. All this, despite the team being projected to finish ninth in the SEC.
Individual accomplishments for the Bulldogs on the year include Battles being named All-SEC Second Team and All-SEC Defensive Team, Lewis leading the SEC in assists and both Battles and Smith surpassing the 1000-career point mark.
The Bulldogs’ victory over Florida State in the first round of the tournament was their first win against a Power 5 school in the tournament since 2013. This season marked the 12th time one of Abrahamson-Henderson’s teams qualified for the NCAA tournament.