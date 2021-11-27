Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers. Two names nobody said last season, as neither played a down for Georgia in 2020. Now, as the Bulldogs have finished their regular season, they are two of the most well-known names on Georgia’s roster.
McConkey and Bowers finished the 2021 regular season as the top-two leading receivers on the team. McConkey, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, finished with 395 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Bowers, a true freshman tight end, ended with 652 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Just as the duo had all season, they led Georgia’s offense against its in-state rival Georgia Tech in their first edition of the rivalry. Bowers led the team with 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns while McConkey finished with 19 yards and one touchdown.
Bowers was on the receiving end of the longest play of the game, a 77-yard touchdown pass caught at Georgia’s 32-yard line before he extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 24-0.
“First of all, [Bowers is] a heck of an athlete,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “Just what his body can do is special, but the game just moves so slow for him. As a freshman, it's impressive to see.”
Bowers’ two receiving touchdowns were tied for the most he had all season, also earning two touchdowns through the air against UAB, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Charleston Southern. His 100 yards was his third highest of the season.
While Bowers came into the Georgia program and is making an impact immediately, McConkey had a different path with the Bulldogs.
McConkey spent his first year in Athens on the scout team after leaving North Murray High School. He made his first reception of his college career against Clemson in Week 1, and has increased his productivity since.
His best game of the season statistically came against Auburn, catching 135 yards and one touchdown, while also serving as an option on punt returns.
McConkey is second on the team in punt returns with 82 yards on five attempts behind wide receiver Kearis Jackson. Against the Yellow Jackets, Jackson started the game returning punts, but came off due to a rib injury, allowing McConkey to take over.
Head coach Kirby Smart said that signing McConkey was one of the better decisions the coaching staff had made.
“So many people doubt that [McConkey] could make it, that he could play,” Smart said. “He gives you the same work every day. He's tough as nails, he's smart, dependable, fast. I mean, everything you want in a football player and I wish we had more like him.”
In their first season, McConkey and Bowers are a part of a historic Georgia team that is heading to the SEC Championship, and looking to win the program’s first national championship since 1980 with an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs’ undefeated regular season was their first since 1982. With the postseason coming up next, Bowers and McConkey have shown their worth in Georgia’s offense, and will need to continue doing so to win the games to come.
“It's a big deal, it's an honor, it's great,” Smart said of going undefeated in the regular season. “But it’s the next step in the process for this group.”