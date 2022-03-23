Following Georgia's fourth spring practice of the year, the Bulldogs are looking for answers at multiple positions. The upcoming spring practices could give them some of the answers they need.
Solidifying the offensive line
The Bulldogs had one of the best offensive lines in the SEC last season but now look to replace the left side of the line. Redshirt sophomore Broderick Jones will most likely take over the left tackle spot for former Bulldog Jamaree Salyer. These will be big shoes to fill as Salyer may be a day two pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The biggest question for Georgia's offensive line is the left guard spot. There were rumors sophomore Amarius Mims could move to guard for the upcoming season, but he took reps at right tackle yesterday. The 6'7" 330 lb. tackle was Georgia's highest recruit in the 2021 class and ranked 13th on Georgia's all-time recruiting rankings.
"He's doing good every day. You know he's getting better day by day," veteran right tackle Warren McClendon said. "We spend quite a bit of time off-field just getting better."
During Tuesday's practice redshirt, junior Xavier Truss got reps with the first team at left guard. There's no definitive answer if Truss will remain the starter throughout the rest of the spring and into the fall, but it looks like he'll be the guy heading forward.
Replacing a championship-winning defensive core
There's no question the Bulldogs are losing key pieces within their defense this offseason. In NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's most recent mock draft, he had four Georgia defenders going in the first round (Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Nakobe Dean).
With the defensive line taking the biggest hit, junior Jalen Carter has the ability to become a key leader in this year's defense. Carter, who was second on the team in quarterback hits last season, will be the only returning starter on the Bulldog's defensive line.
Sophomore linebacker Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson was getting reps with the first team today at inside linebacker. Dumas-Johson missed his senior season due to COVID and played a minimal role in the 2021 season. He'll need to make a big leap to take over Dean's role from last year.
"Pop's done a good job. He's getting an opportunity. That's the biggest thing I would say," head coach Kirby Smart said. "He's trying to take on a leadership role. There's a real big void."
Burton and Pickens departures leave questions at receiver
After the departure of Jermaine Burton in a transfer to Alabama and George Pickens’ decision to enter the NFL Draft, Georgia is left with a need to replace the production of two very talented players at the wide receiver position.
The Bulldogs are dealing with multiple injuries with their pass catchers, like freshman C.J. Smith who is dealing with a meniscus injury, and freshman Logan Johnson who tore his ACL in Saturday's practice.
Sophomore Adonai "AD" Mitchell, who played the most snaps at wide receiver for the team last season, has received high praise from his former teammate George Pickens and current teammate Kelee Ringo.
"AD Mitchell is a great player man, and he makes me work every single day," Ringo said. "I would say he's one of the harder players that I've had to guard in my career, so I feel like being able to get that look every single day and just being able to better myself continuously definitely sits right with me."
Last season, the Bulldogs had one of the most dynamic backfields in college football with James Cook and Zamir White. Cook, who was second on the team in rushing yards and fifth in receiving yards, will be difficult to replace this year.
The backfield will most likely be a split between Senior Kenny McIntosh and Junior Kendall Milton. McIntosh worked with the starters today, while Milton worked with backup quarterback Carson Beck and the second team.
Georgia has plenty of time to figure out who will be replacing the outgoing talent at all of these positions, but spring practice will provide the foundation for the players who will be taking snaps when September rolls around.