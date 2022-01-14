Zamir White and James Cook, Georgia’s two leading rushers during the 2021 season, have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. The pair combined for more than 1,500 yards in the 2021 season and anchored a backfield that split the majority of touches among four capable backs.
Cook took to Instagram on Wednesday to make his announcement.
“Monday night still feels surreal,” Cook said. “Bringing a National Championship to Athens was the ultimate goal of my college football career and that has now been completed. I want to thank every single person that supported us throughout this season and the love I have for you all is forever.”
Cook’s 2021 season was the most productive of his career by far, as he accounted for 1012 total yards and eleven total touchdowns in Georgia's offense.
White announced his decision on Friday in his own Instagram post.
“To the University of Georgia and all our fans thank you for the best three years I could have ever hoped for,” White said. “These are memories I will never forget and will surely last a lifetime. It’s what prepared me for this next step as I proudly announce my intention to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft!”
White led all Bulldogs in rushing touchdowns this season with 11, matching his total from 2020. He was the lead rusher for Georgia in each of the past two seasons, amassing over 2000 rushing yards in his three year college career.
Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton are immediate favorites to assume White and Cook’s tandem running back role in 2022. They combined for 592 yards and four touchdowns of their own this year. McIntosh will enter 2022 as a senior for the Bulldogs, and Milton will be a junior.
Current sophomore Daijun Edwards and four-star commit Branson Robinson are also candidates to compete for the roles. Given Georgia’s perennial depth in the backfield, it is likely some combination of the four will see the field in roles similar to their predecessors.