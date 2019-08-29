Zamir White was smiling and signing autographs after his Scotland Fighting Scots defeated Seventy-First High School 63-26 in the 2017 North Carolina state playoffs — but something was wrong.

White was getting ready for an unofficial visit to Georgia the next day when his right knee ballooned overnight. While waiting for the Bulldogs to take on the Kentucky Wildcats, White had the Georgia training staff take a look at his knee before undergoing an MRI in Athens.

Meanwhile, Richard Bailey, White’s high school football coach, was getting ready to watch a North Carolina football game in Chapel Hill. Then his phone rang. It was Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee.

Bailey answered and eventually heard: “Zamir has a torn ACL.”

“My heart just sank,” Bailey said. “I wanted to throw up.”

A night earlier, in the first possession of the third quarter, White was hit from the side while on a blocking assignment. White came up awkwardly after the play and headed over to the sidelines. Soon after, he was ready to go back in.

By that point the game was a blowout, and Bailey pulled the starters. Still, White persisted.

“No, man you’re good,” Bailey told him. “You’ve had enough.”

Three days later, the news broke that White tore his ACL in his right knee. It took a few days for White to take it all in, but he wasn’t deterred by the outcome.

“He had a good, ‘It’s possible’ mindset about it, he really did,” Bailey said. “I think he felt very confident that he could come back.”

Zeus ascending

Bailey knew White would be special when he saw his first summer practice. And his second. And each one that followed.

But as an undersized ninth grader, the buzz around White didn’t exist. He was fast and agile, but White was shuffled into the JV mix like the rest of the 14-year-olds. But there was something different about White.

“He didn’t miss a day all summer,” Bailey said. “I hate to say it, but most ninth graders during the summer aren’t used to football every day and are hit-or-miss.”

White came into high school with the nickname “Zeusy,” later shortened to “Zeus.” Bailey doesn’t know the origin of the name, but he had high expectations because of it.

“If you’re going to have a nickname like that, you have a lot to live up to,” Bailey said.

By the end of the summer, White was on varsity. White finished his high school career as the nation’s No. 1 running back according to the 247Sports Composite and amassed 7,169 career rushing yards, the ninth-best total in the history of North Carolina high school football.

Jonathan Smith, one of White’s best friends, knew earlier than most that White could be a star. Smith, a senior linebacker at North Carolina, grew up with White in Laurinburg, North Carolina. The two first met when they were on a youth football team together coached by Smith’s father, Jonathan Smith Sr.

“He was the best running back out there,” the younger Smith said. “He always worked so hard for it.”

When he was in seventh grade, White would go to the gym every day with the Smiths. White grew up without his father present, and Smith Sr. helped fill that void. White still calls the elder Smith “Pops.”

As White gained varsity experience, got stronger and became a highly-touted prospect, nothing changed. He still took every carry in practice 40 to 50 yards downfield, well past the requirement.

“Sometimes, I got tired of waiting on him to come back so we could run the next rep,” Bailey said with a chuckle.

On weekends in Laurinburg, Bailey would pull up to the Scotland County football field and see one person drenched in sweat. White, unprovoked, flipped tires up and down the field. Then, he plowed through tackling dummies. There were no cameras, no raucous crowd — just White’s internal motivation.

“It’s really a blessing when your best player is also your hardest worker, it makes it easy as a coach,” Bailey said. “In my experience, it’s usually not that way … Zamir is one of those rare people where God-given talent meant unbelievable work ethic.”

Exiting the dark days

Last August, White went off the grid for a few weeks. Bailey couldn’t get in touch with his former running back.

In a preseason scrimmage as a freshman at Georgia, White tore the ACL in his left knee while on punt coverage. For the second time in less than a calendar year, White was out with an ACL injury.

The second injury stung deeper.

“I’m sick for the kid,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said at the time.

Once again, Bailey was at a football game. His Scotland County squad was in a lightning delay when he received a call about White. Bailey struggled to focus on the game the rest of the night.

Over in Chapel Hill, Smith Jr. was in the cafeteria when his dad called to relay the news. He immediately called White on the phone. Smith said he couldn’t tell anything was wrong.

“I’m going to be good,” White told him before hanging up.

Bailey and White eventually reconnected. White’s head was clear, and he was ready to start chugging back toward full health. He spent nearly a year rehabbing while also seeking advice from fellow Georgia running backs.

White chatted with Nick Chubb and picked the brain of Todd Gurley. Bailey said Herschel Walker even reached out to the youngster. The fraternity of “RBU” embraced its newest brother and offered White a strong support system.

White has returned to routinely communicating with Bailey and the pair texts each other once every two or three weeks.

“Hey man, keep doing your thing,” Bailey said he messaged White.

Bailey said his phone screen soon lit up with a reply.

“Love you, coach.”

At long last

White knew football was his ticket out of Scotland County, North Carolina’s fourth poorest county by median household income, according to the 2010 census. But he wasn’t supposed to be alive in the first place.

Doctors weren’t sure if White would live past one week old with all the medical complications he suffered as a baby, and he still has a cleft lip as a result.

White will finally accomplish the goal that galvanized him throughout his youth. When No. 3 Georgia faces Vanderbilt on Saturday, White will suit up in his first college football game.

“I’m just really proud of him,” safety J.R. Reed said. “Coming back from an injury like that and having the confidence to be out there. He’s confident in himself and he’s ready to get out there and play. And that’s something very difficult to do.”

Smart said White’s role has not been determined, but it’s expected that White will play against Vanderbilt.

“He’s played in a lot of our special teams roles,” Smart said. “He’s done a good job in the scrimmages. I think he’s very confident in his knee and his health so he’s rip-roaring to go.”

Two ACL tears, two decades and a multitude of complications later, “Zeus” will play in his first game as a Bulldog. Unlike when he was in ninth grade, the buzz is all around him.