Editor’s note: Our Community Spotlight series aims to highlight Athenians who affect change, promote community and demonstrate selflessness. Jeremy Person followed two Meals on Wheels volunteers on a regular delivery route. Identifying information of Meals on Wheels clientele has been omitted to protect their privacy.
From the moment I first met Kitty Donnan and Jane Hudson — two cheerful and caring volunteers — I realized the Athens Community Council on Aging was granting me a look into something exceptional. When at-risk people risk their lives during a pandemic to help others, it’s no longer just a case of volunteer work. It’s going from strangers to friends.
Each of our seven visits to clients felt like an episode of an unaired (and overdue) feel-good sitcom that left me feeling lighter than I had in months, mask and all.
Since 1967, the ACCA has been a powerful force helping older adults in east and northeast Georgia. According to their website, the organization serves more than 16,000 clients annually, spanning 27 counties, aided by more than 200 volunteers.
Meals on Wheels currently services Athens-Clarke and Barrow counties, and their clientele is not exclusive to the older adults who, even before the pandemic, could not leave their homes. Thus, ACCA coordinators are vigilant about everyone (staff, volunteers and student journalists included) wearing masks, being vaccinated and having updated tests.
“Before the pandemic hit, we were mostly delivering daily meals,” said Jennifer Shaikun, program coordinator for Meals on Wheels. “When the pandemic started … a lot of our volunteers fell into a really high-risk category… so we were dealing with a reduction in volunteers initially.”
No volunteer gains any monetary or career benefit by driving around two counties where less than 50% of residents are fully vaccinated and an unknown percentage are regularly unmasked. The work of Meals on Wheels goes beyond extending an olive branch to the community, beyond delivering nearly 500,000 meals due to a worsening pandemic.
I didn’t realize how many of the volunteers put themselves at risk until I met Donnan and Hudson.
At first glance, both women exuded a sincere kindness everywhere they went, and I quickly learned they had a wittiness tougher than any obstacle. I was a guest star on their syndicated comedy, complete with quippy banter and running continuity.
Even as they joked around, the volunteers were hard at work; before every route, Donnan and Hudson separate the prepackaged meals into bags based on which client likes which meals. They plot the route carefully based on both proximity and need.
Chocolate milk goes in the brown bag with the chicken salad sandwich, soy milk in the white bag with the meatless meatloaf.
From one stop to another, Donnan and Hudson encountered familiar people and landmarks: a door with a new funny poster every day, a group of residents who always chat with volunteers.
“We’re drawn to this work because we love people.”
— Jennifer Shaikun, program coordinator for Meals on Wheels
I witnessed Donnan and Hudson meet two new people at an apartment building, two residents who stopped their conversation to compliment Donnan’s shoes.
Towards the end of the day, I met a Spanish-speaking couple and their daughter. Despite the wife’s chronic knee pain, she and her husband insisted on coming to the door. I stumbled through my Spanish lessons, and they greeted us like old friends.
The last stop was a client living with dementia. Donnan and Husdon said she’s one of their favorite stops, even when she gets them mixed up.
We returned to the ACCA building that afternoon, where I interviewed another volunteer, Vicki Long, and then Shaikun. They each described how the program changed in the wake of the pandemic, going from daily deliveries for every client to weekly deliveries with COVID protocols.
“It’s like a hybrid version now. We still have folks that still get weekly meals, and then we have our folks who get their daily meals,” Long said. “Still, wearing the masks is not comfortable, but at least we get to see them daily now.”
Adjustments to the pandemic have taken a toll on some volunteers.
“In some ways, because the [ACCA] really answered the call of the community to make sure we were meeting the needs of not just older adults in the community but really anyone, the agency as a whole was operating full throttle for a year,” Shaikun said. “Eventually, what seemed like this really intense output of energy and mental thought and emotions eventually became the ‘new normal,’ but I feel like now, maybe on the backend of that, there’s just a little bit of mental and emotional fatigue from operating at such an intense level for such a long period of time.”
Thankfully, these changes haven’t ruined the connections between volunteers and clients.
“We’re drawn to this work because we love people,” Shaikun said.
By day’s end I realized I enjoyed the experience so much that it felt wrong returning to my own haphazard schedule.
In defiance of all cliches, Meals on Wheels is more than a food delivery service for homebound people in need.
Their mission statement is an expression of purpose, but it takes seeing the person-to-person interactions, masks and all, to bridge the gap between the known mission and the differences made.
The work of Meals on Wheels embraces the healing power of respecting another person’s life and knowing you are not alone. The work of the volunteers is knowing you are valued, and that no matter how old or infirm you may be, you can share part of your day with a kind and caring stranger.