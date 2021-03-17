Before the interview, Michael Davenport introduced me to a man running errands with his son. Although the man opted not to be part of the interview, he and his boy stood on the curb, masked and shivering in the morning cold, rapt with awe as Davenport deftly sketched the outlines for the first of several bulldog drawings he’d make throughout the day. The boy had never seen someone painting with their mouth before. He was star-struck.
“I told him we might see my friend, and he was really excited, but now he’s acting nervous,” the man said, before picking up his child and waving farewell.
Known as the “armless artist,” Davenport makes a living selling paintings of sports mascots to Athens locals and tourists. Plenty of people know him for his ability to paint with his mouth, but fewer know the reason for his perseverance.
After an electrical accident in his youth, Davenport lost both of his arms. For a while, he lost all hope. That changed after his grandfather inspired him to keep living. Davenport first tried drawing with his mouth in middle school, getting better to the point where he says he can draw “anything he sees.”
“People look at it like a struggle, but life is like that. ... God was showing me all along, ‘Keep up your art,’” said Davenport. “Not only is it a good meditation — this is who I am.”
Most people live paycheck to paycheck; Davenport lives from painting to painting. Homelessness and disability have forced Davenport to readjust his entire life towards prioritizing food, shelter, transportation and many other “basics” that are taken for granted by people with regular income or reliable support systems. To afford the basics, the money he receives must ensure he can make his living.
On record, Davenport has been attacked twice in the last two years. A 2020 GoFundMe campaign was launched in response to his attacks. Funds from the first campaign granted him the means to purchase a truck, but after his mother’s death, he had to pay back family members for helping with the funeral. More requests for help soon followed.
“My grandfather used to tell me, ‘Don’t give your last,’ but I did,” said Davenport. “People kept coming at me with money problems … and I helped. God wanted me to.”
A second campaign is currently running to help him recover from the attack in December 2020, which left him in the hospital and out of work. Now he is back to where he started, living from painting to painting. Despite the setbacks, he said God has something special planned for everyone so long as they stay humble and stay true.
“If you go out there and pretend to be someone else, you forget who you are,” he said.
After the interview, I packed my equipment into my car, watching as Davenport chatted with a woman who stood next to his easel. Her little girl peeked around her legs and proudly dropped some change into his donation bucket.
I understood their passing fascination with the iconic “armless artist,” but I hoped they stayed to appreciate the undeniably real Michael Davenport.