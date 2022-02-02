With the omicron variant surging, many University of Georgia students contracted COVID-19 over winter break. The Red & Black previously reported COVID-19 cases more than tripled at UGA during the week of Jan. 3-9 compared to the previous week, according to the university’s reporting system. UGA reported 804 new cases that week — about 550 more than the last week.
The Red & Black interviewed students to discuss their experiences with COVID-19 and thoughts on UGA’s policies.
Beven Jojo | first-year biochemistry and molecular biology major
“I underestimated the effect that it [the vaccine] could have because it kept the symptoms very mild. The worst symptoms I had were body aches and a headache and just a general feeling of weakness. I was reading stories about how hospitals were being flooded with people with COVID who hadn’t gotten the vaccine. I feel like there is a general attitude with a lot of people that their personal needs trump the needs of people who are at more risk for COVID than they are. How many more people do we have to lose before we understand that this is a disease that we have to actively be fighting and that requires all of us to be taking action and making sacrifices for the greater good?”