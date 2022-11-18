When I walked in, I could tell the Farm Burger restaurant was already embracing the holiday season with a lit-up Christmas tree decorating the dining room. The space felt cozy as I waited for my farm-fresh double bacon cheeseburger to arrive at the table.
I’ve been hoping to try the burger joint ever since it opened in January 2022. Almost a year later, I finally got around to it. I’m picky when it comes to burgers. I believe some of the best burgers you can get are homemade, so I rarely order them at restaurants. Farm Burger’s emphasis on locally-sourced meat appealed to me, and I found it difficult choosing between the different flavor combinations.
I landed on the DBL Bacon Cheeseburger with two hamburger patties, cheese, bacon, grilled onions, house pickles and dijon mustard. The meat was beef mixed with bacon to create a texture that was almost like the consistency of hash browns. The burger was juicy and an abundance of pickles added to the extra flavor.
I also ordered a basket of fries to share with the table. We stuck to the regular fries, although the FB fries sounded delicious with spicy garlic, parmesan and herbs. The classic fries were my ideal French fry. They were long, crispy and a little soft in the middle.
To finish off the meal, I ordered a chocolate milkshake to share. It was thick and creamy with a good chocolate flavor. It wasn’t exactly mind-blowing, but it satisfied my sweet tooth and rounded out the meal.
The burger was $10.99 and the basket of fries was $4.99. Overall, it was a good hamburger meal. I’m still a bit partial to homemade hamburgers, but it certainly satisfies the meat cravings.
Rating: ⅘ stars