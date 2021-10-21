In spring 2021, The Red & Black’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee administered an anonymous demographics and feedback survey for all students in the organization to complete. The survey’s goal is to track and identify newsroom progress and shortcomings from semester to semester, especially related to diversity. Paid staff and editors received one survey while contributors and new recruits (non-paid staff) filled out another. In total, 121 people responded to the survey — 41 on paid staff and 80 contributors. The estimated completion rate for the survey is above 90%.
The Red & Black is less racially diverse than the University of Georgia. Among contributors — 69 (86.25%) people identify as white, and the remainder of racial/ethnic groups are represented in single digits. 32 (74.42%) people on paid staff identify as white, which is a greater proportion than UGA (66.83%).
Most respondents of the survey identify as women — more than three-fourths of paid staff and just over half of contributors. Spring paid staff did not have any non-binary or transgender people. Three contributors identify as non-binary or transgender.
The Red & Black will continue to conduct surveys and publish results in the following semesters. These results provide a baseline for areas of improvement, such as reaching the minimum benchmark of UGA’s racial demographics, and eventually reflecting Athens and Georgia’s racial and ethnic makeup. The results also provide qualitative measures of progress, such as offering a place for open-ended feedback, where contributors and paid staff called for a smoother transition process into the newsroom and more diversity across the publication.
Before and after conducting this survey, The Red & Black’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee — formally established in January 2021 — has facilitated initiatives for more inclusive coverage and work environment. To follow these initiatives, go to redandblack.com/dei, or email editor@randb.com with any questions or suggestions.