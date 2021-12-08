It’s been a full year since The Red & Black Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee formally formed, and results from the third demographic surveys are in. Every semester, the DEI team distributes an anonymous demographics and feedback survey for all students in the organization to complete. The survey’s goal is to track and identify newsroom progress and shortcomings from semester to semester, especially related to diversity. Paid staff and editors received one survey while contributors and new recruits (non-paid staff) filled out another. In total, 85 people responded to the survey — 36 on paid staff and 49 contributors, including photographers, videographers, designers, digital producers and sales iannterns. The estimated completion rate for the contributor and paid staff surveys are 100%.
The Red & Black is less racially diverse than the University of Georgia. Among contributors, 43 (87.76%) people identify as white. Six people (12.24%) are Asian and four (8.16%) as Hispanic. There was only one Black contributor. There are 23 (63.89%) people on paid staff who are white. There are eight (22.22%) Asians on paid staff, two (5.56%) Black and two multi-racial people. In terms of ethnicity, there are three (8.33%) Latinx people and two (5.56%) Hispanic people.
Most respondents of the survey identify as women — about three-fourths of paid staff and more than half of contributors. Fall paid staff did not have any nonbinary or transgender people. Two contributors identify as nonbinary or transgender.
The Red & Black will continue to conduct surveys and publish results in the following semesters. These results provide a baseline for areas of improvement, such as reaching the minimum benchmark of UGA’s racial demographics, recruiting more diverse groups, including but not limited to UGA colleges outside of the College of Journalism and Mass Communication and different language abilities, to eventually reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of Athens and Georgia. The results also provide qualitative measures of progress, such as offering a place for open-ended feedback. Contributors and paid staff called for more social media outreach of The Red & Black En Español, making our Diverse Sources Database more accessible and providing diversity and inclusion writing training/workshops for contributors.
The Red & Black’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is facilitating initiatives for more inclusive coverage and work environment. To follow these initiatives, go to redandblack.com/dei or email editor@randb.com with any questions or suggestions.