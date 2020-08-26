Our student-run newsroom and sales department offer a wide variety of experiences, whether you just want to learn the basics of reporting or you want to get hands-on management experience at one of the largest community news organizations in Georgia.
But, first things first. Answers to common questions about becoming part of The Red & Black.
I don’t have any experience with news reporting. How do I even start?
We will train you! That’s been our mission since 1893. Students start in our recruitment process. You will work one-on-one with a student recruitment manager and learn about reporting and news writing essentials. The first step is just to sign up, which you can do here.
What does the recruitment process involve?
You will do a series of practice assignments that cover news writing and reporting basics and give you experience with interviewing, research, AP style, pitching ideas and more. These will include one-on-one sessions with the recruitment managers as well as workshops with your fellow recruits. (These will start as remote sessions in fall 2020, but will move back to in-person as soon as safely possible.)
All recruits start with news basics, but you will be able to focus your later projects to an area of our news coverage that you are most interested in: news, culture, sports and opinion.
Do I have to be a journalism student?
No. Our mission is to offer newsroom experience to any University of Georgia student who wants it. Many of our successful alumni have come out of majors in Terry, SPIA and Franklin. Our only stipulation is that you are a currently enrolled student at the University of Georgia.
What if I already have a lot of experience from high school or a college I transferred from?
Complete the recruitment interest form and a member of our team will contact you about the best place for you to start getting involved, most likely one of the final recruitment assignments, just to give you a sense of what Red & Black editors are looking for.
I’ve heard it takes a lot of time to be part of The Red & Black. How many hours a week do I have to put in?
It’s up to you. Some students choose to remain as contributors and have fewer deadlines. Some want to intern in our sales department without taking on full account executive duties. That’s totally great. Others want to dive in and move up the leadership ranks as fast as they can. That’s great, too. You can work at your own pace and at the way that balances with your class schedule.
Do I get paid?
After you complete recruitment and have experience contributing to a desk, you can apply for a paid staff position. This takes most people one or two semesters. Paid newsroom positions include: editors, designers, digital producers, photographers, videographers and beat reporters. Paid sales positions include: account executives, digital marketing specialist, business assistant and promotions team member.
I want to be part of The Red & Black — but I hate writing! Is there something else I can do?
Yes. We have positions for designers, photographers, videographers, social media editors, digital producers and other roles. You will go through the basics of recruitment to learn about news writing, AP style and news ethics, but you can move into other areas of the newsroom.
If you are interested in the business side of news, you can work in sales, promotions, marketing or digital engagement.
My parents/advisers/friends say journalism is a dying field. Why should I do this?
To them, we say: You’re wrong. While traditional newspapers don’t have the same revenue they used to, online news is growing. The Red & Black was one of the first student news organizations in the country to go digital-first and our online readership has grown exponentially over the past two years. You will learn hands-on skills that can help you get a job.
Our recent alums work at a variety of organizations including The Washington Post, The Seattle Times, CNN, The Charlotte Business Journal, Fortune, Moxie, UPS, The Home Depot and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
So, how do I get started again?
Fill out this interest form.