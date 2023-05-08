Congratulations on your graduation from UGA! It’s truly been a blessing watching you grow and develop these last couple of years. Can’t wait to see what you’ll do next. The sky is the limit so aim high in all you do. Go Dawgs! Mom, Dad, Laura, Lyddy and Maggie"
- UGA class of 2023 sets giving record, contributes over $100,000
- Celebration of life for UGA senior Liza Burke to be held on May 14
- What to know for UGA commencement ceremonies
- UGA, CCSD partner to care for Athens-Clarke County students through Clarke Middle Health Center
- Justice and acceptance: Cameron Harrelson advocates for change across Athens