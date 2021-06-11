Living with hundreds of strangers will be fantastic. Really.
1. Don’t be afraid to talk to your neighbors.
Remember, everyone in your residence hall wants to like you.
2. On your first day, offer cookies or snacks.
The easiest way to break the ice is food.
3. Go to events sponsored by your residence hall!
RAs and staff work hard to promote community.
4. Don’t be upset if you don’t find a friend group fast.
Transitioning from one environment to the next requires patience.
5. Communicate with your roommate.
You don’t need to be the best of friends, but at least talk often enough so you don’t bottle up your frustrations.
6. Stay safe.
Keep your doors locked, take well-lit paths to the dorm and wear flip-flops in community showers. Take basic steps to ensure the well-being of yourself and your belongings.
7. Take advantage of the fact that you live right on campus.
You don’t need a car to get to your classes, and the buses stop near your dorm.
8. Make the most of your housing fees.
Soon enough you will be living off campus and dealing with rent and utilities. So go to the dorm kitchen and make some midnight cookies. Do your laundry at the dorm instead of hauling it home. Remember: You pay for all these services in your housing fees.
9. Take care of yourself.
If you need to go to the dorm to take a nap between classes, take the opportunity to do so!
10. Have fun.
Living on campus is a rare opportunity; enjoy it!
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.