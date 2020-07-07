Covering the cost of college and living expenses often requires holding down a job. Indeed, working while in college is quite common: In 2018, 81% of part-time undergraduates and 43% of full-time undergraduates were employed, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Students who do so stress the importance of seeking balance between the demands of a job, pressure to keep up in class and finding time for yourself. “It can be really easy in college to fill your time with work and school so that you don’t take a minute to do something that you really enjoy,” said Stephanie Cannon, an international affairs and Arabic double major in her third year at UGA.
Based on the experience of working UGA students, are some practical tips for avoiding burnout:
1. Create a realistic and reasonable schedule
A vital part of succeeding at college is managing your time wisely. Creating a schedule that blocks out your day for different activities ensures you get everything accomplished. “If you find yourself with an off-campus job or a job with long shifts, my best advice would be to make a schedule,” said Anna Rayford, a junior journalism major. “It’s all about adjusting.”
2. Get enough sleep even if it means canceled plans
A wonderful part of college is having fun with your friends, but when you have to work, it’s necessary to turn down some social events to get enough sleep, so that you are awake for classes and have energy for work.
3. Use your time off to get ahead
While it is tempting to relax at every available moment, use your free time — whether it’s the weekend or a weekday you block out to be free of work and classes — to get ahead on homework. “After a while of constantly staying up late for homework and rushing the next morning for class, I stopped procrastinating on my homework,” Rayford said. “I did it whenever I had free time.”
4. Take breaks (even if they are small ones)
Working yourself to death will not ensure success at school and vice versa, but taking small breaks to read, write, listen to music, watch a video or read the news can help clear your mind and help you continue your day. “When you do spend time for yourself, though, you’ll find that you don’t feel as burned out,” Cannon said.
5. Create playlists
When you’re juggling a job and school, it’s easy to feel like you have no time to yourself, but listening to music or a podcast while you drive to work or school is the good way to unwind and motivate you to finish the day strong.
6. Remember your dreams
When you are stressed and exhausted, take a moment to reflect on your goals. There is no greater motivation than realizing you are accomplishing your dreams and getting both valuable work experience and an education.
