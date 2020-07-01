1 Read the whole syllabus. Please.
All that information is there for a reason. If there’s an easy answer in the syllabus, find it. “Always read the syllabus before you ask questions such as ‘when is this due, when is our final exam, how much is this assignment worth, what is the late policy?’ You will find the answer to your questions in the syllabus 99% of the time,” said Kari Turner, associate professor and recipient of D.W. Brooks Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching, Animal and Dairy Science.
If you find an error or something confusing in the syllabus (a date doesn’t mesh with the academic calendar, or an assignment is posted twice) point it out. The professor will thank you — really! — for being proactive and preventing them from having to answer questions about that issue repeatedly down the road.
2 Go to office hours. Really.
Everyone says it. You roll your eyes. But it will not only help you with material that might be tough, you also make a connection that helps you down the road — like when you are asking letters of recommendations. “A professor in their office can be a totally different person than the one in front of a large lecture,” said Tim Smalley, a Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor.
“All professors enjoy getting to know their students," Meigs said. "The professors you know will be there to help you and answer your questions during your professional career.”
3. Listen when other students talk.
They often have the same questions you do — and this way you can get the answers without having to speak up. Professors get peeved when they have to answer the same question about an assignment five times in a row during the same class.
4. Having some trouble outside of class? Speak up.
Whether you’re struggling with the material or you have something going on outside of class — balancing school and work, for example, or health issues — give your professor a heads up early. A professor is much more likely to work with you on deadlines or extra time for projects with advance warning.
“If you find yourself in an unfortunate situation, seek help as soon as you can,” Turner said. “Don’t forget to keep your professors in the loop. Most professors will be sympathetic, and can do a lot to help you still succeed in their class.”
You don’t have to share your life story or details, but an early alert will be better than turning something in late and explaining after the fact.
5. Respect boundaries and be professional.
You might do your best work at 2 a.m. Your professor’s schedule might differ. “Remember your professors are people too. Give them time to respond to an email you sent in the middle of the night,” Turner said. “It is possible they were wanting to spend time with their family or engaging in a hobby during non-work hours.”
Turner also offered email etiquette tips. “Never start an email with ‘Hey!’ Start your email with a professional greeting, and include the professor’s appropriate title. Using their first name is not acceptable (unless you have been told that’s OK by them) and if you don’t know if your professor holds a doctorate, err on the side of caution.”
6. Challenge ideas you disagree with.
A professor would rather have you engage in discussion than sit there and stare. They get into teaching because they love it — and they’d rather have a debate about ideas than everyone taking notes but not engaging. “You will be tested in boardrooms, in job interviews, in an elevator and by your future in-laws,” Smalley said. “The comfort zone is your enemy.”
