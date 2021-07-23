190809_jca_movein_13.jpg

A mother and daughter push a luggage rack up the hill outside Russell Hall. Early move-in started on Aug. 9, 2019 in Creswell and Russell Halls on the Baxter Street Hill in Athens, Ga. (Photo/Julian Alexander)

The scope of support systems available to students is wide, ranging from tutoring and transit to meal plans and campus ministries. Go to uga.edu/students and click on “student life” to get started. A few major resources to point your student toward:

University Health Center

Encourage your student to visit the UHC for medical needs, but also to take advantage of the wealth of services, from cooking classes to counseling on alcohol use.

uhs.uga.edu

Division of Academic Enhancement

This resource can connect students with free tutoring and academic coaching. Tutoring is available on topics ranging from writing to computer science to organic chemistry. Other services include study tips and specific guidelines for transfer students.

dae.uga.edu

Student Care and Outreach

This division’s mission is to assist students with hardship withdrawals, refer students to resources and create individual support networks.

sco.uga.edu

Disability Resource Center

The DRC can assist with specific needs such as testing accommodations or note-taking services.

drc.uga.edu

This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.