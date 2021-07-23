The scope of support systems available to students is wide, ranging from tutoring and transit to meal plans and campus ministries. Go to uga.edu/students and click on “student life” to get started. A few major resources to point your student toward:
University Health Center
Encourage your student to visit the UHC for medical needs, but also to take advantage of the wealth of services, from cooking classes to counseling on alcohol use.
Division of Academic Enhancement
This resource can connect students with free tutoring and academic coaching. Tutoring is available on topics ranging from writing to computer science to organic chemistry. Other services include study tips and specific guidelines for transfer students.
Student Care and Outreach
This division’s mission is to assist students with hardship withdrawals, refer students to resources and create individual support networks.
Disability Resource Center
The DRC can assist with specific needs such as testing accommodations or note-taking services.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.