As the start of the school year approaches and the University of Georgia switches back to more traditional operations, parents and their first-time college students need to consider the best ways to approach this transition. Experts emphasize meeting in the middle.
“I think one of the most respectful things we can do … is talking to our young adult child and saying ‘What do you need from me?’” said Janet Frick, associate professor in the UGA Department of Psychology and a UGA parent.
For parents who may be apprehensive about their student’s departure for campus, UGA staff also encourage a deep-dive into the plethora of resources available online and in-person, for everyone involved.
“UGA has opportunities for parents to stay connected to what’s happening on campus,” said Donald Coleman, director of Student Transitions. “There are opportunities for parents to stay engaged through the Parent and Family Portal or the Parent Leadership Council.”
In many ways, it’s not just the class of 2025 that’s starting from scratch — sophomores and their parents may also be grappling with a return to campus. So for any parents that might need some advice with helping and not hovering, this one’s for you.
Acknowledge their individuality
Frick said one of the most consistent themes among college students is a frustration having to do with parental control. While it’s important to keep students in check, parents should approach their students with a respect for their own ability to take care of themselves.
“If they have a problem to solve, let them solve it,” Frick said. “You can be a sounding board, but let them take the lead on that.”
Frick, who has a doctorate degree in developmental psychology, said it’s also important that parents try to separate their own experiences from those of their students.
“Of course, we influence our kids, and the things we teach them shaped who they become, but they really are also their own people,” Frick said. “They’re going to be the ones figuring out what they want to do in the world.”
Of course, parents should also encourage students to remember that the college experience has wide reaching effects on families, too.
“Students should keep in mind that starting college is not only a transition for them but also for their parents,” Coleman said.
Be aware of every resource
UGA offers extensive resources for parents and students alike. The Office of Student Care and Outreach is a one-stop shop in connecting families with on-campus resources, including those focused on health and wellness, financial assistance and campus engagement.
While faculty and staff will not — and cannot — discuss academic information with parents unless students have given permission in advance, parents can encourage students to explore tutoring and academic support services offered through the Division of Academic Enhancement. More information on FERPA (Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act) can be found under the general information tap at the Office of the Registrar site.
Coleman encourages parents to explore UGA’s campus themselves as well. If there’s not time or resources for an in-person visit, “peruse the UGA website,” he said.
“My one piece of advice is to check your UGA email daily,” Coleman said. “You will receive important information and don’t want to miss anything.”
Let them lead the conversation
It’s easy for parents to step in as the experts, but allowing students to lead conversations and ask their own questions might result in more open lines of communication. Frick recommends parents try being “just a listener,” offering advice as it’s asked for rather than jumping into lecture mode without thinking.
Encourage involvement
Feelings of isolation and loneliness from this past year are common, and nudging students to take advantage of opportunities for social interaction might help them with this transition in the long run.
“It takes time to sort of find your people or … the activities you want to do,” Frick said. “And I think a lot of freshmen come in thinking that that’s going to be easy.”
Coleman recommends Dawg Camp, a multi-day UGA orientation that connects incoming freshmen with fellow students and campus leaders before the semester begins.
Students should also attend “as many Welcome UGA events as your schedule allows,” Coleman said, to further connect with other students.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's UGA 101 special publication.