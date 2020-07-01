Forget about those extra-long sheet for a dorm bunk or snacks for your mini fridge. Here are the essentials for fall 2020:
Masks — Cloth masks will be essential for decreasing transmission. UGA will provide students with two each, but it’s good to have extras.
Thermometer — Personal responsibility will be required for classes to operate, and that means monitoring symptoms, including body temperature. UGA also plans to provide one to each student.
Sanitizer — Although free hand sanitizer will be available all over campus, it doesn’t hurt to keep smaller bottles in your pockets or stashed in your backpack for use after touching shared surfaces.
Gloves — While not as strongly recommended as masks, disposable gloves are something to consider for certain tasks or when in crowded spaces.
Glasses — Sunglasses or prescription glasses make it less likely you will touch your eyes, a way the virus is transmitted.
Wipes — You can’t disinfect everything, but alcohol wipes are useful for surfaces in your dorm and to clean keyboards.
Bicycle — If you have one, consider using it to get to class. Biking is quicker than walking, safer than boarding a crowded bus and more sustainable than driving.
