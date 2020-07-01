The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our daily lives in ways we never could have imagined. In this age of mask wearing, social distancing and remote learning, it’s hard to imagine what your freshman year will look like.
As of now, UGA is still working on plans. In-person classes are not yet guaranteed, but if you do arrive on campus this fall, here are a few things to expect.
How will this affect dorms?
Living on campus is typically a near-universal experience for UGA students. With limited exceptions, freshmen are required to spend a year in the dorms. COVID-19 has changed that, with the university planning to offer more latitude. For those that live on campus, a few things to expect include:
- Staggered move-in days with defined slots, limited guests and one family per elevator at a time.
- Socially distanced common areas with spread out furniture and sanitizer stations.
- Bathroom assignments. More than 2,300 dorm rooms are assigned to community bathrooms, where residents will be encouraged to bring totes and avoid unnecessary contact with shared surfaces.
- Guidelines for doing laundry will be provided.
How could this affect dining halls?
UGA dining services will be maximizing online ordering, to-go pickup and delivery options. For those who enter dining halls, the days of self-service and long buffets are gone for now — all food stations will be served by employees. Many precautions will mirror those being taken in restaurants:
- Limited capacity
- Spread-out furniture
- Possible reservations for certain locations
- And, of course, expect lots of cleaning and hand sanitizing at dining halls.
How could this affect classes?
UGA is currently evaluating non-instructional spaces and reworking floor plans to better accommodate social distancing. What does this mean in plain English? You are not likely to attend giant lecture classes with people packed side-by-side in theatre seating.
The capacity and technology required to increase remote instruction is being evaluated, and faculty will be trained to adjust accordingly. Faculty and students who wish to interact remotely due to health concerns will be able to seek such options.
Triggers to change instruction formats and the academic calendar are being established. While UGA hopes for most classes to occur, be prepared for changes based on public health imperatives.
Internships, field study, study abroad and clinical/teaching placements are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
How could this affect large events like football games?
Aside from the restrictions on student athlete practices and training, UGA is working on managing large events such as football games.
One scenario would be to prevent fans from attending, limiting events to essential staff and athletes.
Another option is limited attendance with social distancing measures, including limited seating, floor decals to indicate distance, as well as cashless payment and masked and gloved employees.
How will students take the bus?
The UGA buses are a vital part of campus transportation. If classes resume, buses are likely to have several restrictions, including:
- Entering from the rear only
- Limiting seat use to reduce capacity
- Separation from bus drivers (who will be masked)
- Modified routes to increase service
- Hand sanitizer stations
- Regular disinfection of buses
