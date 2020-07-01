Whether attending class in person or online, the first week of each semester offers an opportunity to perform a simple task that will — at the very least — make the next few months less stressful. On the other hand, failure to perform this task could jeopardize your GPA and lead to a few nerve-wracking days.
The task? Read the syllabus.
Syllabi provide an outline of what a professor feels is most important about the course. In addition to exam dates, syllabi list assignment deadlines, class policies, the textbook and other required reading.
Professors invest time and energy producing syllabi. Janice Hume, head of the journalism department in UGA’s Grady College, said she spent about 15 hours planning a new course and its syllabus for this fall. Hume said a syllabus is similar to a contract. She advises students to carefully review the rules for each course, noting items such as the attendance policy or penalties for missing deadlines.
After the first class in all of your courses, write assignments and exam dates in your academic planner. If you do not have a planner, get one! The campus bookstore offers a variety.
If you don’t use a physical planner, set up a digital version, such as a calendar with reminders.
Whether you go the paper or digital route, a good practice is to also record every mandatory family and social event for the semester in your planner. Professors will not excuse a late paper because your sister’s wedding was the prior weekend. The professor will remind the student that the syllabus provided the due date the first week of classes.
But, if you are aware of potential conflicts early in the semester and let your professors know, they are more likely to work with you on deadlines. Conflicts will occur. Planning alerts you in advance so you can create a strategy to lessen the stress of these inevitable conflicts.
