Packing for your move to campus can feel overwhelming. Start here for essentials and other things you definitely shouldn't bring.
Do pack this
Trust us. You’ll need this stuff.
Shower shoes
You can survive without extra-long sheets. You will not survive without shower shoes.
Bunk desk
This tray or basket clips to a bunk, serving as a mini nightstand and eliminating the risk of sleeping with a water bottle under your pillow.
A personal fan
When temps soar in August, you’ll be glad.
A basic first aid kit
Bring essentials from Band-Aids to DayQuil.
A rug
Avoid the cold tile floors. Get a grip pad to keep your rug from sliding. (Whatever you do, don’t use double-stick tape.)
A desk lamp/string lights
There will be times when you need to study at 4 a.m. and your roommate insists on sleeping. A lamp is an investment in your roomie relationship. String lights create atmosphere in a room with two default settings: pitch dark or glaring fluorescent.
Don’t pack that
Some things are best left at home.
Storage (and clothes to fill it)
It’s tempting to bring a host of cubbies and all your cute winter outfits. Don’t. Instead, swap things out when you go home between semesters. Your tiny dorm closet and one storage unit will be plenty.
A Wi-Fi router
UGA’s Wi-Fi can be temperamental at times, but according to the university, a personal router interferes with the network, making it even more problematic, so just don’t bring one.
A printer
Printers are bulky. You can find printers around campus that cost mere cents per page.
Plants
Small succulents that require minimal upkeep are fine. Forget about plants that need lots of natural light.
Candles
The dorms have a strict no-candle policy, so be sure to avoid bringing these fire hazards.