I remember you. Sitting in Bolton (alone) on that unbearably hot August Wednesday with a pit of absolute dread in your stomach. Who was going to celebrate your 18th birthday with you? It was today but you hardly even noticed it, which was weird for you.
You didn’t know a soul here. Bid day was two days ago and it was possibly the most intimidating day of your life. Those girls acting like your best friends when you didn’t even know their first names. An in-state school back in Virginia sounded pretty good right then. To try to keep from crying at 11 a.m. in Bolton, you filtered through your brand new college email. An email sat there from your brother that he had sent you last night.
It was a happy-18th-birthday-happy-first-week-of-college-type-email.
You were kind of scared to read it, and rightfully so. About two minutes in, your eyes were welling up and you felt so painfully aware of how far you were from any semblance of home. I wish I could hug you.
And now you’re a few weeks from graduation. College graduation.
I wish I could go back and tell you all of the things I learned, but mostly that it really will be OK, eventually, even when you feel like you’re in an even lower low than the last low. It really will be OK. I don’t know how or why, but it’s true.
Here are a few things I wish I could have told myself that day in Bolton.
First, everyone’s in the same boat as you with the same general concerns, fears, goals, dreams and wants. Take a step back to acknowledge that. It helps make things a little less scary.
I’m not sure if this is good or bad, but people don’t obsess over your appearance, clothes, actions, etc. as much as you do. Nobody cares that you tripped on the stairs in the MLC.
Go to class. Like, actually, go. It’s the easiest way to keep your grades up. Finding balance between work and play is hard. But if you prioritize grades as an underclassman, your senior self will thank you.
Prioritize movement (it helps your mental health more than you think) and prioritize rest.
Knowing when to say yes or no can be hard sometimes. Your sense of this will grow throughout college — give yourself grace. Say yes to the things you actually want to do. Say no to the things you don’t actually want to do.
Everything is figureoutable. And the good news is you don’t have to figure it all out right now.
Call your mom, call your dad, call your siblings, call your long-distance bestie, call your extended family. Call whoever you miss seeing regularly before you moved to college. Ask them about their day, and actually listen. They want to hear from you.
Make connections with your professors and classmates when you can. Also, having a buddy in every class is really helpful when you’re sick, a good symbiotic relationship for note-sharing.
Emphasize quality over quantity. Get involved in the clubs and activities that get you excited, not just as many as possible for your resume.
It’s not the end of the world if you change your major and change your interests. You have time. This is pretty much the point of college. I once knew a professor who was an electrical engineering major, then became an elementary school teacher and is now a professor in the School of Public and International Affairs. Case in point: your major is not a locked-down decided path for the rest of your life, the degree matters more than the major.
Prioritize your mental health. Try going to therapy. Even if you swear you have zero mental health issues. Therapy helps you become a better, more self-aware person. You need to learn to make your head a cozy home — it’s yours forever.
College is a place where so many of us actually step into who and what we want to be. The abundance of autonomy that comes with college comes at you fast. Over the course of your years here, you will encounter the most diverse and likely conflicting viewpoints, information, beliefs and people. This is a really cool and valuable feature of college. Open yourself up, let yourself be challenged and shaped by this.
And remember, like I said — deep down, we’re all secretly in the same boat.
— Dani McAlister | Class of 2022
This article was originally published for the 2022 edition of our UGA 101 special publication.