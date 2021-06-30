Every BIPOC student at a predominantly white institution (PWI) goes through different experiences. I found bonding over similarities has taught me to appreciate the lesson in every difference.
Speaking from my experiences, there’s a lot of hoping that what I say does some good, but knowing the only guarantee is meeting an editorial quota.
It’s being given a platform and trying to use it to help marginalized voices be heard.
It’s learning my words have become an important lesson for people I’ve never met.
It’s learning my words have angered people who weren’t even listening to what I was saying.
It’s being given a platform and wondering if I’m holding it correctly.
It’s having regularly scheduled group calls with my old church friends, because self-care and Black joy are important.
It’s finding allies who actually care about my well-being and take action on my behalf, even when it doesn’t directly benefit their life.
It’s over-analyzing whether a person realizes they’re being racist or not and if calling them out will do any good.
It’s having to constantly reiterate that no one is responsible for the hand they are dealt, but everyone is responsible for how they play the game.
It’s being given a platform because I care about what I have to say, even if I fumble with my words.
It’s remembering how after the BLM protests restarted, I read a similar article by a Black journalist at a national publication. It’s Googling the article to find a quote, and realizing the first 10 pages of results are all mostly articles like ours, all mostly published in summer of 2020.
It’s being given a platform because caring comes in trends, but it shouldn’t.
Another piece of advice: Protect your heart, and don’t stop talking.
Jeremy Person
Class of 2021
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.