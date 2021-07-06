It was a cool Monday night in Athens, and I sat in the outdoor section of a bar with two close friends. Our busy schedules had finally aligned, and amid catch-up conversations about life, work, vaccines and the future, we inevitably looked back to the past. Nearly two years ago, the three of us studied abroad together in Valencia, Spain.
Oddly, we all looked a bit different now. You could tell we were younger when we explored the ancient streets of southeast Spain or enjoyed its vibrant beaches. I didn’t know what I was getting into when I applied to study abroad for summer 2019. A two-month trip gallivanting through the Spanish countryside? It was nerve-wracking. I didn’t know anyone going. I’d be thousands of miles from home, living in an unknown university dormitory with someone I’d never met. I remember my aunt called before I left to offer encouragement. She said I’d make lifelong friends. I half believed her, but she was right.
From late-night drinks in Madrid to early-morning, all-Spanish classes at the Universitat de Valencia, we all shared a formative experience. We visited an ancient Roman ruin, took a day trip to a fully-functioning medieval city, enjoyed a beer at the bars of Barcelona and spent most easy days reclining at the beach, which was 15 minutes away by train.
The most incredible experience of the trip came during the night of San Juan, when tens of thousands of Valencians took to the beach to celebrate the summer solstice. Hundreds of little bonfires dotted the sand as people ate, drank and listened to music in their groups. At midnight, everyone rushed into the water at the same time, splashing each other and enjoying the Mediterranean summer air.
Nothing about the trip felt like college. It felt like a different world. Two months flew past us, and we went home as family.
Aside from my immersion into Spanish culture and my better grasp of the language, I left Spain with a core group of friends I still rely on two years later. We bonded over Spanish horror movies and paella. Now, we find joy in each others’ lives. The only difference: Instead of montaditos and cheap Spanish wine in a more than 2,000-year-old town, it’s hot wings and a $6 IPA in the Classic City.
William Newlin
Class of 2021
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.