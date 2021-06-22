I was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, and lived less than a two-minute walk from Texas Christian University. My parents went to the University of Texas in Austin. Throughout my adolescent years, if I wasn’t dressed in purple for the TCU Horned Frogs I was in burnt orange for the Texas Longhorns.
Many of my family, friends and peers grew up in Texas and went on to attend universities within the state. Despite the blend of purple and orange that ran through my blood, I was set on attending college out-of-state. It seemed like the perfect time to step out of my Texas bubble and explore a new place with new people.
Of all the college campuses I visited, the University of Georgia stuck with me, and Athens was a place I wanted to call home.
It wasn’t easy at first. I joined a sorority and was, again, surrounded by women from Texas and stuck in the same social circle that I had wanted to escape. I quickly realized that as a freshman, out-of-state student, it’s easy to feel lost and resort back to what you’ve always known.
During my freshman year, I considered transferring. I felt disconnected from the Bulldog community and uninvolved in the organizations and opportunities that drew me to Athens in the first place. Yet I chose this school for a reason, and I was determined to search for it.
Over the next few years, I connected with people in my creative writing and journalism classes. I replaced the sorority mindset of needing a big friend group in a party scene with a new appreciation for the independence and vulnerability that urged me to go out-of-state in the first place. As I explored my passions, finally taking advantage of Athens’ and UGA’s exceptional writing communities, I found myself along the way.
My advice to all out-of-state students would be to stick to your truth and trust the unknown. No matter what state you call home, you decided to go to college someplace different for a reason. As a 2021 graduate, my chapter in Athens, Georgia, is coming to an end. But after spending these past four years nearly 900 miles from home, I now know I can go anywhere.
Jacqueline Reynolds
Class of 2021
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.