Dear UGA Class of 2025,
Congratulations! On behalf of the Student Government Association (SGA): Welcome to the University of Georgia! I, Carter Marks, have the honor of serving alongside Jasmine Gresham and Shelly Chummar as the Student Government Association president, vice president and treasurer, respectively, for the 2021-2022 school year. As you transition into your first year at Georgia, we want to be some of the first to tell you that SGA is here for you. As an organization, we serve as a direct connection to administrators and resources across campus. Our goal is to help you find your place at the University of Georgia. Especially when coming in, the hundreds of organizations and programs can become overwhelming, so our commitment is to help you find your place and make you feel like you belong.
If there is one thing we want you to get out of this letter, it is that you are stronger than you know. There are so many students, faculty and staff in your corner, so do not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, get involved and find your passions. If that passion is SGA, be sure to apply for First-Year Programs. In a nutshell, these programs — Forum, Connect and Senate — are leadership and personal development programs that are made to kickstart your college experience, provide you with intentional friendships and valuable mentors and allow you to get connected to SGA.
Once again, we want to congratulate you on your admittance to the University of Georgia. You are in for an amazing few years, so make the most of it. As always: Go Dawgs!
Carter Marks, Jasmine Gresham, and Shelly Chummar
SGA President, Vice President and Treasurer
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.