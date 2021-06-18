“What is UGA like?”
There are a few answers to this question, but it depends on who’s asking.
Is the answer in the SEC football games and centuries-old Greek life traditions? Or is the answer in UGA’s reputation as a party school and the downtown Athens bar scene?
If those are the answers you’re looking for — yes, football runs this town; yes, there are parties, and yes, even during a pandemic. You will find your crowd and have a great time here.
But I’ve never been to a frat party, and I’ve never been to a football game (except for the ones I’ve worked at pressing elevator buttons for wealthy alums). And now your follow-up question is, “What sort of validation does this person have writing me a welcome letter to an SEC school with a No. 1 ranking for party schools in Georgia according to niche.com?”
I am living proof that you can craft your own narrative in college, one that transcends UGA’s reputation. I don’t live under a rock, I have friends and I have things to do.
Maybe your freshman story starts in the student section on a Saturday in Athens. Or maybe it’s written in a hidden gem of a class entirely outside of your major. Or maybe you’ll find it while engaging with the Athens community. Or maybe you’ll find your home at the Tate Theatre on a Friday night, dissociating after watching a double feature of “Midsommar” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (which was an experience like no other).
You are a class of freshmen who spent your most formative high school years in a pandemic. You were guinea pigs during an already tumultuous and hormonal time of your lives. There is no coming-of-age movie or bad prom rom-com to compare your high school experiences with. College is your chance to craft your narrative.
So, hypothetically, you come back to this letter a year later — you didn’t find your home freshman year. You didn’t find a great group of friends, you didn’t find a major you’re passionate about and you’re still confused about your life. Don’t send me hate mail. I didn’t make any guarantees. (I said “maybe.”)
But here’s the thing. Your narrative doesn’t have to be perfect. College doesn’t have to be perfect. College is a fragment of your life. Relationships can be messy. Your grades can be messy. College can be messy. UGA can be messy.
UGA isn’t perfect either. If you came from a majority-minority community, you’ll be in for a culture shock. If you’re an out-of-state student, you may struggle to break through in-state high school cliques. If your expertise isn’t represented at UGA, you may be tempted to transfer.
Will it be OK in the end? I don’t know. I’m still in college, so any reassurances I can offer anyone else is just wishful thinking. But you are the main character of your own story. You are the protagonist. You can tell your narrative. Take time to learn and make mistakes — no one’s going to blame you for trying new things at 20!
All else fails, here are some constants you can take into your college endeavors:
Tate Moms pass out baked goods every Wednesday outside Tate Plaza.
Lake Herrick looks unreal during sunsets and in the fall.
Tlaloc has free chips and salsa.
If UGA doesn’t work out in your favor, at least you didn’t peak in college.
Sherry Liang
Class of 2023
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.