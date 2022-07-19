One thing I knew about the University of Georgia before I came here was that Greek life is a big part of the student experience. Because I wasn’t interested in joining a sorority, that perception worried me as I started my freshman year.
Many people I knew who attended UGA found a close group of friends within their sorority. It seemed like a great way to start a scary new chapter — with a whole group of people by your side.
As tempting as it was to look into joining a sorority, I decided ultimately it was not the path for me. I personally felt like the social circle of Greek life was too limiting of a space.
One of my big hopes for college was that I would have the opportunity to meet all kinds of new people. I felt I could expand my circle so much more and invite so much more diversity into my time in college if I focused on making friends outside of Greek life.
That’s not to say I don’t sometimes regret my decision. A big factor in my choice was simply my unfamiliarity with the recruitment process. I had no clue what it meant to rush or pledge or bid. I was daunted by the stereotypes I had of sororities and what the process of joining one is like.
In my two years at UGA, a lot of those stereotypes have been broken. I have seen friends and relatives benefit profoundly from their involvement in Greek life, and I have seen many people make lifelong friendships within their sorority. Without that kind of social framework, it can be a challenge to make and maintain friendships in college.
But it is by no means impossible. If you are starting college and feel like Greek life isn’t for you, my first piece of advice would be to not rule it out. Reach out to someone who is involved in Greek life and ask them about their experiences to see if it’s right for you. But if you, like me, still don’t feel like a sorority or a fraternity is your thing, don’t be afraid to look elsewhere for a social life. You will not miss out on a college experience by not joining one. While it may seem that everyone at UGA is involved in Greek life, approximately 73% of students are not in a sorority or a fraternity, according to Student Affairs. And there are many ways to get connected with other students.
But you probably won’t make friends sitting alone in your dorm room. So regardless of whether or not you decide to get involved with Greek life, don’t be afraid to get out there and meet new people.
Lilly Kersh | Class of 2024
This article was originally published for the 2022 edition of our UGA 101 special publication.