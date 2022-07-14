Arriving in Athens from out-of-state, I knew only a roommate I’d befriended a few months before and that I’d have to switch my spelling of “dogs.” Hoping to kickstart my life at UGA, I was determined to make friends and become comfortable in my new environment as quickly as possible. When I arrived on campus, Greek life seemed like the first opportunity to pursue these goals as sorority rush begins just before the start of the fall semester. While I knew I’d make friends in my classes and dorm, Greek life excited me because it meant joining a community of women with similar values as soon as I stepped into this new world.
In high school, I enjoyed building my involvement through diverse activities. I tried singing in the choir, cheering for the school basketball team, playing a doubles match on the tennis courts, building miniature robots with the STEM club and having a traditional English tea party with the history club. My love of new experiences and desire to immerse myself in my environment carried into college, and although I felt a bit timid in my new surroundings, I was willing to give Greek life a try.
Throughout rush, I heard many affirmations, encouraging me to trust the process. While the process is not always that simple, I allowed my personality to shine through in conversations and soon found myself in a sorority where I could easily form my first college friendships. As I became a part of this group of women, my timidity turned to enthusiasm while I established myself in a place that had become less unknown.
Joining a sorority helped me feel comfortable at the start of an uncertain chapter in my life and provided me with a sense of community at UGA. Most importantly, this sense of assurance empowered me to explore other communities at UGA, embracing my former attitude of fearless trial and error. I went on to join a campus fashion magazine, an amateur dance team, a business society, a volunteer group, the student newspaper and other organizations. Joining these groups allowed me to expand my connections beyond my sorority and discover new friendships in unique places.
While I’ve come to realize the Greek life community has its flaws, I am grateful for its foundational contribution to my life at UGA and its role as a catalyst to seek meaningful, diverse experiences on campus. Thankfully, my community now extends far beyond one roommate, and I’ve learned more about UGA than the simple cheer “Go Dawgs.” My success at UGA has come from an array of communities and experiences, but Greek life certainly provided me with a strong start to a well-rounded college experience.
— Margaux Binder | Class of 2024
This article was originally published for the 2022 edition of our UGA 101 special publication.