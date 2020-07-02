Courtyard by Marriott — Athens
This recently updated hotel offers a pool and outdoor terrace as well as a mix of rooms and suites. Its Finley Street location makes it close to downtown activities as well as campus.
Georgia Gameday Center Can’t get enough red and black?
This downtown football-themed complex rents Bulldog-decorated condos.
Graduate Athens
This property once housed an iron foundry and has been beautifully renovated. The on-site spa makes for an extra relaxing stay — or you can chill and catch a show at The Foundry. Make time for breakfast at Iron Works Coffee.
Hilton Garden Inn — Athens
With a mix of rooms and suites and a 24/7 business center, this upscale hotel in the heart of downtown is a good destination for a longer stay.
Holiday Inn — University Area
Location, location, location. Situated on Broad Street and steps from North Campus, this hotel offers easy access to the university.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Athens
This Broad Street hotel has larger suites with family friendly features such as full kitchens.
Hotel Indigo
Minutes from campus, the eco-friendly Indigo houses a concert venue and gallery. Its restaurant and room service feature local vendors.
Hyatt Place Athens/Downtown
This 190-room hotel on North Thomas Street near the Classic Center features 24/7 fitness and business centers as well as perks like free Wi-Fi and breakfast.
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
Opened in 2018, this hotel on South Hull Street puts guests close to both downtown and North Campus. It has a variety of guest rooms and suites.
University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel
If you want to be smack in the middle of campus, there’s no better spot than this recently renovated UGA-operated complex that includes a 200-room hotel. The on-site restaurants are handy and reasonably priced.
