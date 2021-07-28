190326_JEB_TheGrit_000-4.jpg

A golden bowl at The Grit on March 26, 2019. (Jason Born/Staff)

Whether you're treating a crowd or looking for a quiet lunch, here are a few parent-tested spots to check out when you come to Athens. 

Bonding over brunch

Students we polled said their favorite time for parents to visit is Sunday brunch when dining hall hours are limited and the weekend slows down.

Big City Bread Cafe

Known for breakfast, this restaurant also offers hearty sandwiches, a range of desserts, soups and salads. The spacious outdoor seating is a draw.

The Café on Lumpkin

This Five Points restaurant opened in 2020 and became a go-to destination thanks to its inviting patio and varied brunch and lunch items.

Heirloom Café and Fresh Market

The owners source as many local ingredients as possible on a menu that includes updated Southern fare. Its North Chase Street patio is lovely.

Lunch for the two of you

If you’re headed to Athens for a day, these places offer atmosphere and the chance to catch up.

Em’s Kitchen

At this eatery in Hawthorne Drugs — a convenient stop if you’re out running errands — get lunch classics like pimento cheese sandwiches, heaping salads and homemade Brunswick stew.

The Grit

This pioneering Prince Avenue vegetarian spot draws omnivores, too, thanks to a massive menu including noodle bowls and wraps. Get some cake to go.

Lindsey’s Culinary Market

Fresh salads, sandwiches and soups are highlights at this Thomas Street spot — an easy walk from North Campus.

Mama’s Boy

Mama’s Boy draws weekend crowds. Experienced parents know it’s better to skip weekend waits and go for a weekday lunch: No lines, but the same creative menu.

The Royal Peasant

This Five Points pub with a British vibe is a great destination if your student is a soccer fan. Catch a Premier League or Bundesliga match as you chow down on fish and chips.

Hosting a group

These reasonably priced places offer variety and accommodate larger parties.

Blind Pig Tavern

There is something for everyone on the vast menu. In addition to downtown, Blind Pig operates on the East Side on College Station Road and in West Athens on West Broad Street.

La Puerta del Sol

The East Side sister restaurant of Cali N Tito’s occupies a sprawling building on Cedar Shoals Drive that houses arcade games and family-size tables.

Saucehouse Barbeque

This West Broad Street spot has a vast menu the owners claim can be customized in a thousand combos.

Treating a crowd

Invite your student’s friends or roommates to one of these spots.

El Barrio

The fast-casual Five Points spot features creative takes on tacos and tortas as well as exceptional chips and guac.

Starland Pizzeria & Pub

In a two-story location in the heart of downtown, Starland offers pizzas and pasta dishes to share as well as a $6 slice and salad combination.

Pulaski Heights BBQ

Locally sourced pork and brisket star at this restaurant where meat is smoked daily. Take advantage of the family-sized specials on the takeout menu.

Family dinners

Treat your student to a great meal at a good price, and get to know Athens.

Dinner Party

Offering Asian fusion, this chic Five Points restaurant is great for groups of four to six. Share a few dishes and appetizers, served family style.

FIVE Athens

You’ve got to love the streamlined menu at this Hull Street spot: Five selections each of appetizer, entree, wine, beer and cocktails. Plus: seafood delivered from the owners’ Destin, Florida, market.

The Place

If you’re craving Southern specialties, The Place, across from historic North Campus, has you covered.

Special occasion

Splurge with a reservation at one of these destinations.

The Expat

This Five Points destination has an exceptional cocktail program. The bistro–inspired menu offers a refreshing change from the Southern fare at most higher-end restaurants here.

The National

This Mediterranean-influenced restaurant on West Hancock Avenue was co-founded by chefs Hugh Acheson and Peter Dale. With serene decor and excellent service, it’s ideal for celebrations.

This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication. 