Whether you're treating a crowd or looking for a quiet lunch, here are a few parent-tested spots to check out when you come to Athens.
Bonding over brunch
Students we polled said their favorite time for parents to visit is Sunday brunch when dining hall hours are limited and the weekend slows down.
Big City Bread Cafe
Known for breakfast, this restaurant also offers hearty sandwiches, a range of desserts, soups and salads. The spacious outdoor seating is a draw.
The Café on Lumpkin
This Five Points restaurant opened in 2020 and became a go-to destination thanks to its inviting patio and varied brunch and lunch items.
Heirloom Café and Fresh Market
The owners source as many local ingredients as possible on a menu that includes updated Southern fare. Its North Chase Street patio is lovely.
Lunch for the two of you
If you’re headed to Athens for a day, these places offer atmosphere and the chance to catch up.
Em’s Kitchen
At this eatery in Hawthorne Drugs — a convenient stop if you’re out running errands — get lunch classics like pimento cheese sandwiches, heaping salads and homemade Brunswick stew.
The Grit
This pioneering Prince Avenue vegetarian spot draws omnivores, too, thanks to a massive menu including noodle bowls and wraps. Get some cake to go.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
Fresh salads, sandwiches and soups are highlights at this Thomas Street spot — an easy walk from North Campus.
Mama’s Boy
Mama’s Boy draws weekend crowds. Experienced parents know it’s better to skip weekend waits and go for a weekday lunch: No lines, but the same creative menu.
The Royal Peasant
This Five Points pub with a British vibe is a great destination if your student is a soccer fan. Catch a Premier League or Bundesliga match as you chow down on fish and chips.
Hosting a group
These reasonably priced places offer variety and accommodate larger parties.
Blind Pig Tavern
There is something for everyone on the vast menu. In addition to downtown, Blind Pig operates on the East Side on College Station Road and in West Athens on West Broad Street.
La Puerta del Sol
The East Side sister restaurant of Cali N Tito’s occupies a sprawling building on Cedar Shoals Drive that houses arcade games and family-size tables.
Saucehouse Barbeque
This West Broad Street spot has a vast menu the owners claim can be customized in a thousand combos.
Treating a crowd
Invite your student’s friends or roommates to one of these spots.
El Barrio
The fast-casual Five Points spot features creative takes on tacos and tortas as well as exceptional chips and guac.
Starland Pizzeria & Pub
In a two-story location in the heart of downtown, Starland offers pizzas and pasta dishes to share as well as a $6 slice and salad combination.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
Locally sourced pork and brisket star at this restaurant where meat is smoked daily. Take advantage of the family-sized specials on the takeout menu.
Family dinners
Treat your student to a great meal at a good price, and get to know Athens.
Dinner Party
Offering Asian fusion, this chic Five Points restaurant is great for groups of four to six. Share a few dishes and appetizers, served family style.
FIVE Athens
You’ve got to love the streamlined menu at this Hull Street spot: Five selections each of appetizer, entree, wine, beer and cocktails. Plus: seafood delivered from the owners’ Destin, Florida, market.
The Place
If you’re craving Southern specialties, The Place, across from historic North Campus, has you covered.
Special occasion
Splurge with a reservation at one of these destinations.
The Expat
This Five Points destination has an exceptional cocktail program. The bistro–inspired menu offers a refreshing change from the Southern fare at most higher-end restaurants here.
The National
This Mediterranean-influenced restaurant on West Hancock Avenue was co-founded by chefs Hugh Acheson and Peter Dale. With serene decor and excellent service, it’s ideal for celebrations.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.