Parents, be prepared. You might still be adjusting to the idea of your student being in a dorm, but in a few months you’ll start debating apartments.
Most UGA undergraduates move off campus after freshman year. Thanks to the competitive nature of finding housing close to campus, the search process starts before Thanksgiving break.
We compiled a tips for helping you and your student plan for the next big move.
1. Talk about budget
Give your student a firm and realistic idea of budget and have them do an initial round of research to see what falls into your guidelines.
Student housing in Athens ranges from luxury apartments in complexes with infinity pools and high-end workout rooms to shared bedrooms in houses in varied degrees of repair. Prices can vary from $1,400 a month for a studio in a downtown luxury development to $250 for a room in a five-bedroom house in an older neighborhood. Establishing a budget upfront will help narrow the search.
2. Look at the total cost
Remind your student it’s vital to factor in costs such as commuting and electricity as well as basic rent.
Some student rentals include utilities as well as cable and Wi-Fi. Others cover only the space and require students to set up utilities and other services.
Don’t forget to discuss the cost of getting to and from campus. Some complexes include free campus shuttles.
3. Read the fine print
Most landlords require parents or guardians to co-sign leases. Read the fine print and talk with your student about expectations and responsibilities. After all, you’re likely to be the one liable if an appliance is broken or walls get scuffed.
Most leases in Athens run from August through July, so have a conversation with your student about whether they plan to stay in Athens for the summer and check the lease for sub-lease restrictions.
4. Encourage roommate communication
Suggest to your student that they discuss how costs and responsibilities are going to be shared. Who’s going to pay the power bill? Who’s going to drop off the rent check? Setting up those guidelines in advance is an investment in roomie harmony down the road.
5. Do some meal planning
Be realistic about meal prep. Many students opt for a commuter meal plan which allows them to eat a certain number of meals on campus, keeping “cooking” at home to basics like pouring a bowl of cereal in the morning. Knowing what your student’s plan will be will help make decisions about apartment choices and budget.
6. Weigh pros and cons
Help your student develop a list of features of potential apartments and weigh the advantages and drawbacks of various options. Are cool features such as a pool or game room worth it for an apartment that is miles from campus?
7. Offer to take a tour
Pandemic permitting, checking out places with your student (and possible roommates) will give you a better sense of what’s available in Athens and the relative locations of apartments, houses and campus so that you can assist your student in making the best decision.
8. Consider on-campus
There are some options for sophomores and upperclassmen. If your student would prefer to stay on campus, have them check with University Housing about deadlines and policies. Deadlines for registering with the Dawg House are in January. Check housing.uga.edu for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.