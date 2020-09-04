The University of Georgia has changed substantially since the founders chartered the school in 1785. As the college established itself, a town grew up in the surrounding area. However, as Athens and the university have matured, many things have remained the same.

The Red & Black looked at some of these changes in Dear Old UGA, a book published in 2013 which draws on our archives to show some of the key moments that have defined the University and Athens. Over recent weeks, our photographers set out to show how the surviving buildings, landmarks and traditions captured in frames from long ago look now.

Drag the sliders below to see the comparisons.

The Arch is seen from across what is now Broad Street in a photo dated to the 1880s on the left. The Arch was erected in 1858, and has stood for 162 years. Visible behind the Arch is what is now the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building, named for Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter-Gault, the first Black students to integrate the University of Georgia on Jan. 6, 1961. On the right, students pass by the Arch on Sept. 3, 2020. (Photo/Sophia Haynes)

Moving onto campus, a baseball game is played on Herty Field outside New College in the 1890s. Baseball was first introduced to the University in 1868. Herty Field hosted football before the team moved to Sanford Field, now Sanford Stadium; it was the site of their first game. Today, the area that was Herty Field hosts a small parking lot and the Herty Field Plaza, which includes the fountain. On the right, a similar vantage point is pictured on Aug. 30, 2020. (Photo/Sophia Haynes)

Adjacent to Herty Field is the Chapel Bell, which was mounted on top of the chapel until 1913, when the cupola supporting it began to collapse. In this historic photo, students ring the bell during the university's 1985 bicentennial celebration. On Sept. 2, 2020 the bell tower sits without a rope. The rope has been removed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo/Lora Yordanova)

In this 1893 photo, students gather outside the UGA chapel. Chapel attendance was mandatory from the beginnings of UGA until 1929. Demosthenian Hall, home of the Demosthenian Literary Society, is partially visible on the right side of the frame. Little has changed today, except the Chapel is now used only for special events. (Photo/Lora Yordanova)

Traditions change, and perhaps this is no more visible than at football games. In this 1940s photo, students attend a homecoming football game in rather formal attire. At right, the Georgia Spike Squad takes part in the "Light up Sanford" tradition as the University of Georgia football team plays Mississippi State University at Sanford Stadium, on Saturday, September 23, 2017. (Photo/Reann Huber, www.reannhuber.com)

Abbott Pattison's Iron Horse sits in a field outside of Athens. The sculpture was originally placed on the Reed Hall quad, but was so despised at the time students vandalized the statue and set it on fire. The sculpture has since resided just south of Athens, and is now surrounded by land purchased by the university for its plant sciences farm. (Photo/Sophia Haynes)

A streetcar turns a corner in downtown Athens. Electric streetcars were introduced in 1891 and operated until 1930. Today, students and Athenians drive personal cars or ride the university or Athens busses. In a view from Sept. 3, 2020, cars and busses pass on Broad Street. (Photo/Sophia Haynes)

The Lucy Cobb Institute's Seney-Stovall Chapel, located along North Milledge Avenue, was completed and dedicated in 1885. The Lucy Cobb Institute, adjacent to the chapel, operated as a "finishing school" for women until 1931. The buildings are now owned by the University of Georgia, and comprise the Carl Vinson Institute of Government. The chapel is shown by appointment only. (Photo/Lora Yordanova)

In a 1957 photo, freshmen are advised to not walk under the arch. Popular legend says an undergraduate student will never graduate if they walk under the arch before graduation. The tradition continues today. (Photo/Lora Yordanova)

