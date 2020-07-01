1. Know which courses you actually have to take
The first step of registration is figuring out what you need to take. Most students take 12-15 credit hours per semester, and to be considered a full-time student, you must take at least 12 credit hours. Note: The HOPE Scholarship only covers up to 15 credit hours per semester.
DegreeWorks is a must. It’s individualized, showing requirements you may have filled with AP or IB classes and which classes you still need for your degree. The UGA Bulletin contains descriptions for classes, any prerequisites and old syllabi. It will help you ensure you’re taking what you need now in order to get into other courses down the road.
2. Create your weekly schedule
Before you begin registration, it helps to write out or build on a website a couple of different options. Courseoff — an online class-building site — is helpful. You can look up courses DegreeWorks recommends or do a general search for an area you need. Each class will pop up with the current capacity, time, place and professor. Play around to see which course load works best for you and which classes are good backups. When you do go to register, search the section numbers of courses you picked on Athena.
3. Map your daily schedule (literally)
Once you have a list of courses you need, check how far apart the buildings are to make sure you can actually get to those classes. Keep in mind, even though UGA has extended breaks between classes for fall 2020 to work around social distancing requirements, there will be only 20-minute breaks between classes. For perspective: it takes 22 minutes to walk from Peabody Hall to the Science Learning Center. That same journey could take from 12 to 16 minutes by bus, or 6 minutes on a bike. Some professors will be lenient about travel logistics, so if you can’t get there on time, talk to them.
4. Take time to pre-screen your professors
An instructor can make or break a class. Check out student reviews on ratemyprofessors.com and koofers.com. There are two sides to every story, so take reviews with a grain of salt. Usually students who write reviews are ones who had the most extreme experiences — good or bad. Your advisor can give more balanced feedback.
5. When in doubt, ask your advisor
Advisors don’t know everything, but they do know a lot. If you’re unsure of what class to take, how many credits to take, or if you’re looking to add a minor or take summer classes, ask your advisor. If you’re worried about scholarships, grants or financial concerns, go to the Office of Student Financial Aid.
6. Finally, manage your expectations
It’s sad, but classes can be full by the time you get to orientation or get your advising appointment. Sometimes a professor can add you to a course, so it never hurts to email and ask. But if all else fails, have a backup plan (or two).
Make sure you find several alternative classes that fulfill the requirement you need and that that also interest you.
