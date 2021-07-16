Affordable restaurant options for every taste surround the University of Georgia. Check out these local favorites to satisfy your cravings on a student-friendly budget.
Skip delivery and grab a slice and some atmosphere
Grab a pizza or pasta at Ted’s Most Best, a restaurant built inside an old tire shop. Sit in the courtyard, play some bocce ball or simply indulge in food and drink. For a late-night snack, head to Little Italy for pizza by the slice until 12:30 a.m.
Take a taste of Americana
Downtown Athens is home to The Grill, a ‘50s-style diner open late with an extensive menu of milkshakes, burgers and more. Meanwhile, Clocked! offers vegan and vegetarian options alongside its organic burgers, hot dogs and sides.
Indulge in classic Southern cooking
Dawg Gone Good BBQ is a counter-service spot specializing in pulled pork, ribs and mac and cheese. Grab a meal and sit at one of the outdoor picnic tables. Just past downtown off the North Oconee River Greenway, Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods boasts classic Southern fare and a connection to Athens band R.E.M.
When it’s time for tea
Ding Tea, a Taiwanese establishment, is known for its many boba options. Hungry? Bubble Cafe offers a full menu, as well as snacks like dumplings and edamame.
Try a taco or two
Take time to check out Barberitos, an Athens-based chain offering burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more at multiple locations. Chain restaurant Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has outdoor seating, and el Barrio offers creative tacos and putt-putt.
Sample cuisines and culture
Stop by Athens Wok for an expansive and affordable menu of Chinese, Japanese and Thai options. Head next door to pick up a poke bowl from Ahi Hibachi and Poke, or head near South Campus to try food from Central America at Cali N Tito’s.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.