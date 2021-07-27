The start of your time in Athens can make you feel like a small fish in a big sea if you're unfamiliar with the city. Check out the 25 items on this must-do bucket list for your four years in the Classic City.
1. Ring the Chapel Bell
If you win big in the classroom or have another reason to celebrate, give it a go.
2. Volunteer for Dawg Day of Service
Meet new people and take part in helping a worthy cause of your choice.
3. Attend a Georgia Theatre concert
Check out the center of the Athens music scene or its iconic rooftop to get music and a view.
4. Attend an event inside the Chapel
Built in 1832, the Chapel still holds special lectures, student events and more.
5. Watch the sunset from North Campus deck
With a view of all of downtown, this makes for a great place to stop and sit for a while.
6. Learn about the people the Hunter-Holmes building was named for
Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Hamilton Holmes integrated the University of Georgia in 1961. Learn about them and other notable alums who have made campus more inclusive.
7. Order "chocolate cake for breakfast"
Most Athenians know Mama’s Boy for its biscuits and brunch. But it takes a bold soul to order this menu item.
8. Meet Uga
Though elusive, it’s entirely possible to meet college football’s best mascot in real life, either at a special event or before a game.
9. Pick a pumpkin at Washington Farms
Located just outside of Athens in Bogart, the farm offers fall festivals and hands-on harvesting.
10. Attend Museum Mix
Get culture, food and music at this exhibit/dance party hosted at the Georgia Museum of Art.
11. Visit the Morton Theatre
Opened in 1910, the Morton Theatre was one of the first vaudeville theaters to be built, owned and operated by an African American — Monroe “Pink” Morton.
12. See the Iron Horse (ideally at sunrise)
The modern art sculpture has sat in a field off Georgia State Route 15 since it was removed from campus in the 1950s.
13. Check out the physics building observatory
The UGA Department of Physics and Astronomy hosts a few open house events per year.
14. Sit through an early season football game
Sweat it out in your seat and take in the wonder of a sea of red and black in the crowd.
15. See all the sports
Make it a mission to cheer on each team, from volleyball to track, at least once. Most events are free or very low cost for students, and you’ll cheer on athletes who really appreciate the support.
16. Visit the State Botanical Garden of Georgia
Stroll through the flower gardens in the spring or watch the changing colors in the fall.
17. Browse the vinyl at Wuxtry Records
Down on Clayton Street, this classic record store shows why Athens is so well known for its music.
18. Catch a movie at Tate
First, it’s free with your student ID. Second, it’s a great way to connect with other students. Third, movies are always better on the big screen than Netflix.
19. Find all the bulldog statues
Track down all the statues — there are dozens — scattered throughout Athens.
20. Visit Bear Hollow Zoo
A must for animal lovers, this free zoo in Memorial Park is a refuge for injured and rehabilitated native Georgia species.
21. Snellebrate
Eat at Snelling Dining Commons past midnight.
22. Go ice skating at the Classic Center
In the winter, the Atkins Arena at The Classic Center becomes an ice rink for Ice Dawgs hockey games and open skating.
23. Stroll the Athens Music Walk of Fame
This series of plaques in downtown commemorates Athens' music greats.
24. Attend a Greek philanthropy event
Attending an event like Mr. Milledge or Greek Grind is a low-key way to get a flavor of Greek culture while supporting a good cause.
25. Spend a summer in Athens
You’ll have a lease. Take a few summer courses and discover the joys of the Classic City without crowds.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.