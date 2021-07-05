191018_tmg_fallfoods_0003.jpg

A maple spice latte sits on the counter at 1000 Faces in Athens., Georgia on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. This fall drink is made with maple syrup, brown sugar, allspice, fennel seeds, black peppercorn, orange peel, and nutmeg. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)

 Taylor Gerlach

For 8 a.m. classes, midday pick-me-ups and late night study sessions, here are six coffee shops located close to the University of Georgia.

1000 Faces Coffee

The Athens-based roasting company’s downtown shop has an airy interior with plenty of space to study.

Hendershot’s Coffee

This shop on Prince Avenue has plenty of space to relax, including a shady patio. In addition to a coffee shop, the venue also hosts live music and stand-up comedy.

Jittery Joe’s

The Classic City’s best known coffee brand has several area shops, including four on campus. But the cafe at the corner of Broad and Jackson, near the Arch, is a favorite.

Sips Espresso Cafe

Featuring a cozy patio area and a homey feel, Sips is located in Normaltown, close to UGA’s Health Sciences Campus. Bring your own mug and save on your drink purchase.

Walker’s Coffee and Pub

Open 7 a.m.-2 a.m., Walker’s caters to early birds and night owls alike. It is located on College Avenue across from the Arch.

Zombie Coffee and Donuts

Pair coffee with a sugar rush at Zombie in the heart of downtown. Zombie offers interesting doughnut flavors like vanilla with matcha icing, Fruity Pebbles and more.

This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.