For 8 a.m. classes, midday pick-me-ups and late night study sessions, here are six coffee shops located close to the University of Georgia.
1000 Faces Coffee
The Athens-based roasting company’s downtown shop has an airy interior with plenty of space to study.
Hendershot’s Coffee
This shop on Prince Avenue has plenty of space to relax, including a shady patio. In addition to a coffee shop, the venue also hosts live music and stand-up comedy.
Jittery Joe’s
The Classic City’s best known coffee brand has several area shops, including four on campus. But the cafe at the corner of Broad and Jackson, near the Arch, is a favorite.
Sips Espresso Cafe
Featuring a cozy patio area and a homey feel, Sips is located in Normaltown, close to UGA’s Health Sciences Campus. Bring your own mug and save on your drink purchase.
Walker’s Coffee and Pub
Open 7 a.m.-2 a.m., Walker’s caters to early birds and night owls alike. It is located on College Avenue across from the Arch.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts
Pair coffee with a sugar rush at Zombie in the heart of downtown. Zombie offers interesting doughnut flavors like vanilla with matcha icing, Fruity Pebbles and more.
