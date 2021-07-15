In your first year as a Bulldog, Saturdays in Athens are a large part of your freshman experience. Here is what you need to know before that first football season.
Get there early
The student section is a competitive seating area, so getting there early to secure the best possible view is a must. As we go to press, everyone is still waiting to hear exactly what the seating situation will be during the season, but regardless of how many fans are in the stands, students need to be there as soon as possible.
Drink water beforehand
You can’t bring beverages into the stadium, so stay hydrated during the game by drinking enough water beforehand. You can buy drinks in the stadium, but it can be tricky with lines and expensive prices.
Be ready for the heat
While it cools down later in the season, the first couple of games are guaranteed to have some hot weather in the stands. Dress appropriately and try to score some seats in the shade.
Check the weather
Heat isn’t the only thing to worry about on game days. Sometimes rain can come in and change plans. Always check the weather to know what to wear and what to bring in case of showers during the game.
Be patient
There are a lot of people who care about Georgia football and will be at these games. It’s been that way for years and will be that way your entire time at Georgia. If you want to enjoy game days as much as possible, be patient because there will be a lot of people trying to enjoy it with you.
Have fun
Whether you have been a Georgia fan your whole life or this is brand new to you, there is a limited time you can attend games as a student. The game day experience as a student is something that will come and go, so take in every second because it will be gone before you know it.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.