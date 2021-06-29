Georgia finished second in the SEC East last season after winning the division three straight times from 2017-2019. Despite the decline, the Bulldogs are in a favorable position to reclaim the SEC East in 2021, as they return every starter on offense and seven of 11 on defense from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Below are questions to consider when looking ahead. Even if you’re not a football fan, you’ll be expected to talk about the team as a UGA student, so consider this a crib sheet for making conversation in the dorm hallways.
Will Daniels build on 2020’s success?
At the beginning of last season, JT Daniels found himself third on Georgia’s quarterback depth chart behind D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett. His first start didn’t come until Georgia’s seventh game of the season on Nov. 21 against Mississippi State, as he completed 28 of 38 pass attempts for 401 yards and four touchdowns.
Daniels continued to build on that performance over the Bulldogs’ final three games, ending the season with 1,231 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. On G-Day, Georgia’s annual spring scrimmage, Daniels continued to meet expectations by completing 28 of 41 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. There are few, if any, reasons to believe he won’t build on last season’s success.
Will the loss of Pickens hurt?
Junior receiver George Pickens tore his ACL on March 23 during spring practice and is out indefinitely. It won’t be easy to replace Pickens’ skill set, as he could be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but the Bulldogs have multiple young and veteran receivers to serve as targets for Daniels. With a combined eight seasons of experience, Jackson and Demetris Robertson are solid options.
Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith and Adonai Mitchell all have unique skill sets as well. Mitchell, a freshman, was Daniels’ favorite target on G-Day, and their chemistry should only grow leading into the season.
What games are the most anticipated?
As is often the case, there are numerous games to watch out for this fall. The most anticipated game of the season occurs in Week 1, as Clemson and Georgia are set to play in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4.
The last time these teams played, the Bulldogs bested the Tigers winning 45-21. Clemson’s since had more success with two national championships and two additional appearances in the national championship game.
Another comes on Oct. 30 when Georgia faces Florida in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Florida. The Gators dominated the Bulldogs 44-28 last season on their way to claiming the SEC East. Florida’s undoubtedly Georgia’s biggest rival, and last season’s loss should add plenty of anticipation from the Bulldogs to return the favor.
