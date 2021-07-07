Here's everything you need to know about getting around Athens.
Campus parking
Visitors may park in any pay lot or pay deck, all of which accept credit cards.
Hourly rates for the lots range from $1 for the first 30 minutes to $10 for the day. However, exceptions to these rates exist for special events, going up to $20 for every home game and $5 for any other campus event.
Athens parking
Downtown parking can be problematic. If you stay at a downtown hotel, the best bet could be to keep your car in the hotel parking lot and walk.
Metered parking is $1.25 an hour with a two-hour maximum. After 6 p.m., you may purchase additional time. Meters are not monitored after 10 p.m.
If you do park downtown, an easy option is using one of the city-operated decks on College Avenue or West Washington Street. You can leave your car there and not worry about running out to feed a meter. Parking in these decks is just $1 an hour. Plus, the first 30 minutes are free.
Downtown now also has ParkMobile spots and lots which can be reserved and paid for via the ParkMobile app.
Campus bus
The UGA bus system can be efficient and saves you the time and expense of hunting for parking. You can download an app with routes. Be aware that in accordance with CDC guidelines, bus routes and capacity may be limited.
Athens-Clarke County Transit
Athens buses take you all over town. You can find routes and track buses with the myStop app. Riding the system is free for UGA students, faculty and staff; children under age 18; senior citizens and people with disabilities.