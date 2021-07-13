As a college student, you will inevitably face confusing changes and make seemingly earth-shattering mistakes. Whatever happens, take comfort in knowing it’s not the end of the world if ...
... You have to change your major
Maybe you didn’t get accepted into your intended major, or maybe you realized a semester or two in that your chosen path isn’t really for you. Either way, it’s not the end of the world if you decide to change your major. It’s actually a good thing! At the beginning of your college career you’ll have the chance to take various introductory courses that will help you find what you’re truly interested in. If you change your major, these classes may count toward elective requirements for your new path, if they don’t fulfill other requirements. Be sure to talk to your advisor about how a change in your major will affect your future course loads.
... You have to retake a class
Let’s set the scene, shall we? You’re two months into a class, and for one reason or another, you’ve turned in every assignment late (or not at all). You’re very concerned that you won’t pass this class. It happens to the best of us, and it’s really not the end of the world.
If you realize your situation early enough, you can drop the class before the mid-semester withdrawal deadline, and it won’t affect your GPA. However, if you drop after the deadline, it will.
After you drop, enjoy the rest of the semester free of the class and figure out a plan for how you’ll make up the hours. If you need to retake the class, talk with your advisor to figure out options for a future semester. Maybe it’ll be during the summer, or maybe you’ll add some hours to your next year — but you’ll make it, and we promise that you’ll be fine.
... You don’t get along with your roommate
You’ve probably heard all the worst roommate horror stories, but remember: You don’t need to be best friends with your roommate. You just need to get along. If even this feels impossible, don’t worry. You’ll only live together for less than a year. If you can’t work things out yourselves, your RA is a great resource for conflict mediation. If things get really bad, you may be able to switch rooms. Direct conversations about mutual expectations can go a long way toward creating a living environment that works out for both of you.
... You don’t find a friend group quickly
Before you go off to college, you hear stories from adults about how they met their best friends in their dorms and how you’ll make all of your lifelong friends in college. That’s a lot of pressure to put on your first semester, and it can be disappointing if it doesn’t happen for you. Give yourself a second to breathe and realize that making lifelong friends doesn’t happen in the span of two weeks, even if it seems like every other person on campus has those relationships. The best way to make friends is to join as many interesting organizations as you can during the first few weeks, then stick with the two or three that you like the most. You’ll meet people with common interests, and proximity will bring you together as long as you put yourself out there a little. If you don’t make friends right off the bat, don’t worry — your time will come.
... You need an extension
So, you’re two days away from the due date for a project you’ve known about for weeks, and you suddenly realize there’s no way you’re getting this thing done before the deadline. Don’t panic. Many professors are understanding and may give you extra time if you reach out before the deadline. There are obviously exceptions to this, but you’ll know the professors who don’t give extensions almost as soon as you walk in their door.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.