Follow these registration tips to build the class schedule that works best for you.
1. Meet with your advisor
You need to meet with your advisor to figure out what courses you should take. Most students take 12-15 credit hours per semester, and to be considered a full-time student, you must take at least 12 credit hours.
Note: The HOPE Scholarship only covers up to 15 credit hours per semester. If you enroll in fewer than 12 hours, the award will be reduced.
DegreeWorks is a must. It’s individualized, and it shows requirements you may have filled with AP, IB or dual enrollment classes and which classes you still need for your degree.
The UGA Bulletin contains descriptions for classes, prerequisites and past syllabi. It will help you ensure you’re taking what you need now in order to get into other courses down the road. You can also check out the requirements for your major.
2. Create your weekly schedule
Before you begin registration, it helps to create different options in case certain classes fill up. Students register by number of credit hours earned, so seniors typically receive priority. You can probably get into more popular classes later in your college career.
Courseoff, an online schedule-building site, is helpful. You can look up courses by prefix. Each class will pop up with capacity, time, location and instructor. Play around to see which course load works best for you and which classes are good backups.
3. Map your daily schedule (literally)
Once you have a list of courses you need, check to make sure you can actually get to those classes. Keep in mind there are only 20-minute breaks between classes. For perspective: it takes 22 minutes to walk from Peabody Hall to the Science Learning Center. That same journey would take about 15 minutes by bus, or 6 minutes on a bike.
Some professors will be lenient about travel logistics, so talk to them.
4. Pre-screen your professors
An instructor can make or break a class. Check out reviews on ratemyprofessors.com or similar websites.
There are multiple sides to every story, so take reviews with a grain of salt. Usually students who write reviews are ones who had the most extreme experiences — good or bad. Your advisor can give more balanced feedback.
5. When in doubt, ask for advice
Advisors don’t know everything, but they do know a lot. If you’re unsure of what class to take, how many credit hours to take, or if you should add a minor, ask your advisor.
If you’re worried about scholarships, grants or financial concerns, go to the Office of Student Financial Aid.
6. Get on Athena — on time
Have your list of CRNs ready and log into Athena before your time ticket starts to try to register for classes before they fill up. Have backups — you won’t always get your first pick.
7. Finally, manage your expectations
It’s sad, but classes can be full by the time you get to orientation or get your advising appointment. Sometimes a professor can add you to a course, so it never hurts to ask. But have a backup plan (or two) and you will meet your requirements and be fine.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.