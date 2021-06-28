Whether you’re attending class in person or online, the first week of each semester offers an opportunity to perform a simple task that will — at the very least — make the next few months less stressful. On the other hand, failure to perform this task could jeopardize your GPA and lead to a few nerve-wracking days.
The task? Read the syllabus. Syllabi provide an outline of what a professor feels is most important about the course. In addition to exam dates, syllabi list assignment deadlines, class policies, the textbook and other required reading.
After the first class in each course, write assignments and exam dates in your academic planner. If you do not have a planner, get one! The campus bookstore offers a variety. If you don’t use a physical planner, set up a digital version, like a calendar with reminders.
Tip: Color code reminders according to what class they’re for.
Another important reminder is to take into account all of your family responsibilities and social calendar events. If your sports team, sorority or family has a set list of events to participate in for the upcoming months, take them into account with your academic calendar.
Professors are less likely to excuse an absence or give you a deadline extension if their syllabus provided you the due date months in advance. But, if you are aware of potential conflicts early in the semester and let your professors know, they are more likely to work with you on deadlines.
One last word of advice: Check in every month or so to make sure your professor hasn’t changed the syllabus you downloaded the first week of class. Sometimes, but not often, professors will alter the original copy without letting the class know, so stay vigilant!
Conflicts will arise. Planning alerts you in advance so you can create a strategy to lessen the stress of these inevitable conflicts.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.