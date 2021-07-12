For incoming students looking for ways to explore downtown Athens that don't involve going to bars, look no further than these suggestions.
Play some games
With over 400 games and card games, The Rook & Pawn can keep you entertained for hours. It also doubles as a cafe, so you can fuel up with a sandwich while playing your game of choice. From classics like Monopoly and Scrabble to epic strategy-based games like World Without End and Civilization, The Rook & Pawn’s selection can keep even the most experienced tabletop gamer engaged.
Hit the ice
A popular activity at the end of fall semester is skating at the Classic Center. The Atkins Arena becomes a rink every winter and is open to the public. In 2020, the ice skating was moved outdoors as a safety measure, but the Classic Center’s plans for skating in 2021 are yet to be announced. If you don’t know how to skate, no fear -- you can always be pushed around on a plastic seat.
Catch an indie flick
Local independent movie theater Ciné is the best place in town to catch lesser-known films and documentaries. Screenings have been adapted for social distancing. The entertainment doesn’t stop at film, however. Ciné also hosts art exhibits and concerts.
Check out the music scene
There are more than a dozen concert venues within a half-mile of downtown Athens, each with its own history and aesthetic. Most host all-ages or 18-and-up shows. Be sure to seek out legendary venues such as 40 Watt Club and the Georgia Theatre during your time in Athens.
Athens also hosts many festivals with free concerts in the streets, such as AthFest and Twilight. Twilight, which normally takes place in the spring, has been rescheduled to fall, meaning the class of 2025 should have the chance to experience the cycling event early.
Browse boutiques
Although you’ll find chain stores such as Urban Outfitters, Athens is dotted with dozens of local originals. Some shops, such as Community, offer locally-sourced products and sustainable fashion creations by Athens designers. Find a wealth of vintage looks at shops such as Dynamite Clothing and Agora Vintage.
Pop culture fans will find plenty to discover at legendary Wuxtry Records and its sibling store, Bizarro Wuxtry, which specializes in comics and collectibles.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.