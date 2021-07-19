Things can get tough. It's OK to reach out for help. Here's where to start.
On Campus
University Health Center
Many programs to assist students are run through the UHC, which offers medical services through four clinics. Each student is assigned to a clinic. Appointments can be set up by phone, and UHC offers services your doctor back home could, from general checkups to dental, vision and gynecology clinics and managing prescriptions.
For details: uhs.uga.edu
ASPIRE Clinic
As a college student, some daily tasks can be a challenge. Thankfully, the ASPIRE Clinic can help with everything from managing your student loans to a diet plan or legal advice.
The financial planning services, legal counseling and nutrition advice services are free. Other programs, such as therapy sessions, are offered on a sliding pay scale.
For details: 706-542-4486
Counseling and Psychiatric Services
This university service, referred to as CAPS, offers short-term individual and group counseling for any student who needs help. An initial CAPS screening appointment is free, with reduced rates for visits afterward if the student has paid student health fees.
For a screening: 706-542-2273
Disability Resource Center
The DRC offers help in areas such as learning issues, anxiety, ADD and physical disabilities. The staff works with each student to develop a plan for academic achievement, such as by matching the student with a note-taker.
For details: 706-542-8719
The Fontaine Center
A department of the UHC, The Fontaine Center is devoted to assisting in decision-making and addressing health issues related to drinking and drug use. The center also offers counseling and recovery programs.
To book appointments: 706-542-8690
Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention
The RSVP program offers classes, counseling and educational resources on relationships and sexual violence. Its programs include healthy dating tips, consent education and training on how to be an active bystander.
24-hour hotline: 706-542-7233
General information: 706-542-8690
Off Campus
The Cottage
A sexual assault center and children’s advocacy center, the Cottage grew out of the Athens Rape Crisis Line. It operates a 24-hour help line, conducts legal and medical advocacy, provides referrals for survivors and offers crisis counseling. It also supports education about sexual assault and other issues.
For details: northgeorgiacottage.org
Crisis line: 877-363-1912
Northeast Health District
The public health department offers many free or low-cost services, such as long-term birth control, contraceptive pills, condoms, STI testing and immunizations.
For details: publichealthathens.com
Nuçi’s Space
With an emphasis on helping musicians, this nonprofit is dedicated to preventing suicide and removing stigma around mental illness. It offers health referrals and resources such as support groups and workshops. The center is named for Nuçi Phillips, a UGA student and musician who died by suicide.
For details: nuci.org
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.