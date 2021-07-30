If you’re a student who needs a part-time job, don’t panic. There’s an abundance of employment opportunities in town and on campus. “You are in demand. You have options,” said John Gadient, a fourth-year law student at UGA who has worked through his college career.
Before you print out resumes and hit the streets, consider these steps to help the future you balance work, school and your new life as an Athens resident.
Don’t overbook yourself
One of the first things your employer should know is that you’re a student. There are plenty of employers in town that will work with student availability and take a more understanding approach to scheduling than others.
Once you have a job, it’s easy to get caught up in a busy work schedule for the sake of a bigger paycheck. Being aware of how much time you spend at work versus how much time you spend at your desk is essential. Instead of taking on that extra shift, consider making it a study day instead.
Lastly, don’t procrastinate. In order to avoid overbooking yourself, make weekly or daily schedules and do your best to stick to them.
Find the right work environment
Gadient recommends doing as much in-depth research as possible before applying and asking questions about operations and the work environment. If it’s not the right fit?
“Don’t be afraid to leave a job if it’s not working out. It’s not the end of the world,” Gadient said.
Make time for you
Working, going to school and taking on extracurricular activities adds up to a full plate. When you have time off, the importance of making time for yourself — whether that means eating a full meal, going for a walk or catching up with a friend — cannot be overstated.
On-campus jobs can be found on the UGA Career Center website, which redirects students to Handshake or the Human Resources department.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 UGA 101 special publication.