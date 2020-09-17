Eleven Interfraternity Council organizations have been fined for violating social distancing guidelines instituted by IFC. The organizations have been charged a cumulative amount of $24,000.
UGA Interfraternity Council president Brennan Cox said in an email Wednesday that IFC has issued 11 violations with “no repeat offenders.” The money is going toward the IFC Scholarship Fund, a need-based scholarship administered by the UGA Foundation.
The IFC first introduced a fine system in early June, when it passed a bill that would fine organizations $5,000 for violating social distancing guidelines, which would increase to $7,500 and then to $10,000 for subsequent violations. An Aug. 12 bill stated organizations would be fined $1,500 for violating guidelines during fall events, with $500 increases for subsequent violations.
Only one chapter was fined between the first bill’s passage on June 4 through mid-August. The other 10 violations have taken place in the last month. Cox didn’t comment on which organizations were fined or the dates on which they were fined.
