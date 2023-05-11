After 27 years, the case of a murdered infant, dubbed “Jonathan Foundling” by police, came to a close in March after the University of Georgia Police Department identified a former UGA student as the mother who allegedly gave birth to and stabbed the infant to death.
Years later, UGA and Red & Black alums, who were students during the tragic and bizarre incident, reflect on their time reporting and living during the case.
The case
On Jan. 8, 1996, an 8-pound baby was found dead in the basement trashcan of the Oglethorpe House dormitory, along with the mother’s placenta. The baby was stabbed several times, with at least one fatal stab wound to the heart. The baby was buried in Evergreen Memorial Park, with a small plaque reading “Gift of God, Jonathan Foundling”. A funeral was held in 1996 that was attended by over 200 people.
The infant was named Jonathan collectively by UGA officials, police and Athens Regional Medical Center employees. The last name, Foundling, is a name given to an unidentified baby who is named by the Office of Vital Statistics, according to a 1996 Red & Black article. It was the third homicide in the university’s history at the time.
“No matter how tough you are, it affects you," Chuck Horton, former Athens-Clarke County Police Department chief who served at the time of the murder said in a 2000 interview with The Red & Black.
For years, speculations swirled on what the motive behind the murder could be, ranging from religious views preventing the mother from aborting the fetus to the child being a result of incest rape.
The mother was identified this year as Kathryn Grant, a former UGA student who lived in O-House at the time of the murder, according to reporting from the Athens Banner-Herald. Grant dropped out of UGA in the spring of 1996, and committed suicide in 2004 at the age of 29.
Grant’s body was found in a wooded area near Little River on Aug. 4, 2004, after being reported missing by a roommate. She was found 200 yards away from her Ford F-150, along with an empty bottle of sleeping pills, according to a 2004 Red & Black article.
Grant’s grades started slipping following the incident before she withdrew from UGA and transferred to Newberry College in South Carolina in 1996. Grant was originally from Athens but grew up in Columbia, South Carolina, the ABH reported.
She earned her degree in Veterinary Technology from Newberry College and was the program’s first graduate before she moved back to Georgia and got a job as a veterinary technologist for the Exotic Animal, Wildlife, and Zoological Medical Service at the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine, according to an ABH obituary.
The mother and father were positively identified by the Texas-based forensic genealogy company Othram, whose motto reads “Forensics and Justice for All”, through blood samples taken from the placenta and the baby.
The lab was able to find two brothers who might be related to the murdered newborn through the DNA samples and working with law enforcement. The identity of the father remains unknown to the public, but in a meeting with UGA detectives in December 2022, one brother confirmed that he was in a sexual relationship with a woman in 1995, though he could only remember her last name, according to the ABH.
The results were confirmed in January 2023 through DNA swabs taken from the father and Grant’s brother. Both results came back as a 100% relationship between the two men and the murdered infant, effectively closing the case in March 2023, the ABH reported.
“While I recognize the significance of closing this case, I have to simultaneously acknowledge the heartbreaking nature of the tragedy that took place. I think it’s absolutely vital not to lose sight of that,” UGA Chief of Police P. Daniel Silk said in a statement released to the media. “In the end, the technology that was needed to solve the case did not exist in 1996, but there is no doubt that the exhaustive groundwork performed by the original investigative team was vital to bringing about this conclusion.”
Looking back
Following the publication of the results and the official closing of the case, The Red & Black spoke to former contributors about life on campus and as a reporter at the time of the murder.
“It was definitely unlike any of the other stories I’d covered before…covering a story like that, I mean I was 20 years old at the time, and trying to go to all my classes and then going home to a place where it all happened was draining,” Beth MacFadyen Gadd said. Macfadyen Gadd was a staff writer for The Red & Black and O-house resident who covered the story at the time of the murder.
The consensus between the three alums was that the case was all-consuming, both as a student journalist and in their personal lives. A murder so graphic, which happened in the supposed sanctity of a college dorm, shattered the illusion of safety for many students.
Former R&B staff writer Charu Kumarhia remembers the nature of the investigation as seeming somewhat straightforward, but she never anticipated how long it would take.
“One thing that really stuck out to me, in trying to recall all of this, it felt like at the time, investigators would be able to find this person pretty quickly…I remember thinking that it's only a matter of time before they find this person, because you don’t just have a baby and then go back to normal,” Kumarhia said.
But decades passed before police discovered what happened. Years of speculation and sorrow elapsed before the true nature of the case, and its tragic backstory came to light.
Trent Rosencrans, who covered news and sports and lived in O-House at the time of the murder, looked back on his time at the Red&Black fondly, despite the circumstances.
“For me at the time, I felt like I actually lived in two different places. I lived at O-House, but I also felt at the time that I lived at The Red & Black. That was such an important place to me. It felt like there was a black cloud over O-House for a while. Because you couldn't forget.”
But the case transcended a typical murder story. For Macfadyen Gadd and Rosencrans, there was no escape from the case – it encapsulated their entire lives. The heartbreaking nature of the infant’s death, and then years later, uncovering the fractured story of Grant’s pregnancy and eventual suicide brought the murder into a different light.
“She committed infanticide, she committed homicide and I get that, I just still have immense sympathy for her, especially after becoming a mother myself and realizing with all the resources and support in the world how hard and scary [pregnancy is],” Kumarhia said.